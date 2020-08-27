Edmunds Named Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Organizational Effectiveness

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans announced the hiring of Cynthia Edmunds as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Organizational Effectiveness. Edmunds will start in her new position on September 21, 2020.

“Cynthia brings over 25 years of experience in higher education,” said Evans. “Her tenure at the University of Maryland has proven her to be one who recognizes the need and value of diversity, equity and inclusion as a means to build capacity, enhance alignment and transform experiences. She is one who leads with care and excellence and communicates with empathy and candor. Cynthia will bring a strong and clear voice to our diversity and inclusion work and help set our department's strategic vision in this important area.

Maryland Athletics has made a commitment to amplifying efforts in regard to social justice and emphasizing diversity and inclusion. The creation of this position demonstrates another action as we move in the direction of promoting a culture of respect and understanding for all student-athletes, coaches, and staff members by embracing individuality and inclusion; creating a community that celebrates diversity of social identities and intellectual thought through holistic and intentional educational programming and championing social justice by prioritizing equity and increasing access for all community members to thrive and excel.

Edmunds has spent the last 12 years at the University of Maryland collaborating with various stakeholders, innovating change, and embedding DEI practices in order to enhance work relationships and support an engaged, diverse campus community. Prior to Maryland, Edmunds served as an organizational consultant for Caliber One Learning Systems from 2005-08. Before that, she worked in academic administration at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore for 17 years from 1988-2005.

“I appreciate Maryland Athletics’ commitment to this work, and I look forward to working with so many terrific staff, coaches, and student-athletes,” said Edmunds. “I am both thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to serve and affect change in the business of athletics and sport culture.”

Since 2010, Edmunds served as the Assistant to the President, University Equity Administrator, Staff Ombuds Officer, and Director of the Thriving Workplace Initiative at the University of Maryland. She also held the role of Interim Chief Diversity Officer twice during the past three years for the university. All of these roles supported equity, diversity and inclusion across campus in addition to enhancing organizational effectiveness efforts. Over the past decade, she also served as the Equity Administrator for Maryland Athletics, overseeing each search process, including evaluating appropriate practices, analyzing and managing gender and racial analytics, and providing counsel on ways to enhance the recruitment of diverse staff and coaches.

Edmunds earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Notre Dame in Maryland in 1989. She received a Masters from Johns Hopkins in 1994 specializing in adult education, counseling and organizational behavior. She also has a graduate certificate in facilitation from Johns Hopkins.