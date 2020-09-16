SI.com
Maryland AD Damon Evans, Head Coach Mike Locksley On Big Ten Decision

AhmedGhafir

Excitement officially swept Big Ten country on Wednesday morning after the Big Ten announced the official return of fall sports beginning October 23-24. Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez noted on Wednesday morning that teams are slated to play a nine-game schedule over a nine week period that is expected to be finalized later this week. As the minute logistics of the newly implemented schedule remain to be announced, athletic director Damon Evans noted the excitement in the new decision.

“We are excited that Maryland and Big Ten football are back,” said Damon Evans, Athletic Director. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always remained a priority, and the new medical protocols developed by medical professionals have put us all in a stronger position to resume competition. We are thrilled that our Terrapins, who have stayed resilient in this uncertain time, will have a chance to represent Maryland on the field this fall.”

Maryland returned to practice on Friday as head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps are ready to officially turn the page onto year two within the program.

“As a football coach, I am thrilled that our team will have the opportunity to compete on Saturdays this fall,” said Michael Locksley, Head Football Coach. “Our student-athletes have stayed focused and prepared and are eager to return to competition. I am extremely thankful for the incredible work of the medical staff here at Maryland and throughout the conference to develop the new protocols that allow us to get back to doing what we love.”

A press conference is scheduled for Maryland later today as the Big Ten announced that daily testing will begin on September 30.

