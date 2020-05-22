McDonogh (Md.) defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is excited to kick off his junior year this fall as he prepares at home. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass-rusher was one of several playmakers on the defensive side of the ball for the Eagles last season, alongside elite teammate Kwan Williams with Penn State signee Curtis Jacobs roaming the secondary. But for Dennis-Sutton, he’s begun elevating his own expectations in order to meet his goal.

“I want to be more of a leader this year. A lot of the younger kids, when they see me, they automatically think he has offers so they look up to me,” Dennis-Sutton told AllTerrapins. “I feel like definitely this year, I’ll be a big leader on the team then me personally, I just got to do what I got to do and obviously senior year, show out. My first two years flew by so I don’t want to take anything for granted.”

His sheer size and burst off the snap have made him a can’t-miss prospect over the years, a big reason why he holds over 20 verbal offers heading into fall. To-date, he told AllTerrapins that he’s only been able to venture to both Maryland and Penn State despite having three visits set during his spring break.

“I had plans to go to Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame over my spring break. Other than that, I haven’t been to many campuses other than Maryland and Penn State.” The Nittany Lions hosted Dennis-Sutton and his teammates, including signee Curtis Jacobs, last fall for the White Out win over Michigan. The first trip to Happy Valley set a high bar moving forward in his recruitment.

“First time was the White Out game against Michigan, so that was a pretty live game. It was crazy, that was the first time I had been to a college football game, so that was a cool experience. Then they won by three, but it was definitely cool.”

Meanwhile, Dennis-Suttton and his teammates made their way to College Park for the Terps’ home loss to Penn State, but the top target in the 2022 class added that he’s been to Maryland “more than any other school.”

“I went up my freshman year, went to some of the summer practices so I know what it’s like up there. I’ve talked to the coaches quite a bit. I’ve talked with the defensive line coach Brian [Williams], so I’m definitely familiar with them.”

As he eyes visits to Penn State, Ohio State and Oklahoma once the dead period is lifted, Dennis-Sutton has an early idea of what will end up being the most critical during the evaluation process.

“I chose McDonogh in the first place because I felt the coaches really wanted what’s best for me. Head coach [Hakeem] Sule, he’s looked out for me since I’ve been there so going somewhere where I’m comfortable, I can be myself, is big for me. I’m not just a football player, I’m a person so that’s a big thing. I want my parents to have a connection with the coaches, too. But that’s it right now, it’s pretty open.”

As a sophomore, Dennis-Sutton finished with 29 total tackles and two sacks in ten games.