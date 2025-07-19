Michigan's No. 1 prospect puts Maryland in Top 4 schools
CJ Sadler, a 2026 four-star athlete out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, has announced his final four schools, and Maryland made the list for one of the top 100 players in the country.
Maryland is in the running along with Colorado, Michigan, and North Carolina for the commitment of Saddler.
Sadler (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is the top-ranked player in Michigan, the sixth-ranked overall athlete, and the No. 96 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a two-way athlete, he recorded 51 passes for 1,043 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, and 105 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries on the ground. He also threw for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
On defense, he recorded 55 tackles, four interceptions, and one sack. On special teams, he returned two kickoffs and one punt for a score as Cass went 12-2 and won the Division 1 state championship.
Sadler was named “Alpha Dog” in Nike’s Next Ones Camp by 247 Sports camp in February.
Maryland extended an offer to Sadler on April 2, and he made his official visit during the weekend of May 29.
Sadler is a player who can play on either side of the ball, and he already has experience playing both slot corner and slot receiver as well as playing on the outside. However, his skills as a returner will be an immediate asset to a program as he settles on which side of the ball he will ultimately play on.
Maryland would like to add Sadler to a room that has Hakim Satterwhite in the defensive back room or Jayden Kitchens in the receiver room.
