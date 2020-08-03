Former Maryland Defensive Lineman Cleared Ahead of 2020 NFL Season

Positive news emerged on Monday for former Maryland defensive lineman Darius Kilgo as he readies himself for his sixth season in the NFL. After being placed on injured reserve by the Detroit Lions just prior to the 2019 season, Ian Rappaport tweeted that Kilgo has been cleared to play by the Lions’ medical staff ahead of the 2020 season.

“Free agent DT Darius Kilgo, who was in camp with the Lions last year, was cleared by that team’s medical staff as he looks to sign in the coming weeks. He dealt with a torn quad last year, but was just declared fully healthy. One of several available interior DLs,” he tweeted. That bodes well for Kilgo as he looks to continue his career into year six. Kilgo was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos as general manager John Elway highlighted his effectiveness.

Now recovered from his torn quad, Kilgo will look to catch on for the 2020 season as teams work through the opening days of training camp. Players have began notifying teams that they are opting out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns, giving other players like Kilgo a chance of finding himself on a roster heading into Week One. The New England Patriots, Kilgo’s second stop in his NFL career, are now without nine players for the 2020 season including Sony Michel, Mohamed Sanu, Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung.

After appearing in nine games during the Broncos' 2015 run to the Super Bowl, Kilgo was released and signed with the Patriots the following season, where he would add his second Super Bowl ring in as many years. Kilgo also spent time on the Jaguars, Texas and Titans practice squad before signing with the Detroit Lions last summer.

Kilgo would become the 21 former Terp on an active NFL roster, joining wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Darnell Savage and running back Anthony McFarland on the long list.