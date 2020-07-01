New Maryland President Darryll Pines Releases Twelve Initiatives in First Statement

After Wallace Loh penned his parting words in his final letter as president, July 1 officially marked the beginning of Darryll Pines’ tenure as the new University of Maryland president after more than 25 years as an assistant professor, department chair and dean. Pines released his first statement on Wednesday morning in a campus-wide email detailing his plans for Maryland to play a “transformative” role in change.

“I have been on our campus for more than 25 years as an Assistant Professor, Department Chair, and Dean. Now, I am honored and humbled to be leading our great university,” Pines said. “My wife, Sylvia, and our two children love the University and the great state of Maryland. We have proudly raised two Terps! We are all part of the greater Terrapin Family and we are excited about our collective future.”

Pines’ tenure as the school’s 34 president begins during a time filled with instability across the country as he noted “we are in the midst of twin pandemics.” While the school still works through detailed plans for a phased return for students this fall, Pines announced his twelve initiatives to help implement change at the University of Maryland.

Improving the Student Experience

1. Increase Staffing for Mental Health Services:

2. Hire Coordinator for Immigrant and Undocumented Student Life

3. Increase Philanthropic Support for Students

Creating an Inclusive Environment

4. Affirm our Culture and Values: TerrapinSTRONG

5. Propose Naming of New Residence Halls

6. Enhance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Curriculum

7. Enhance Community Policing

8. Promote Voter Registration Efforts, Election Day and Census Participation

Advancing the University

9. Advance Student, Faculty and Staff Diversity

10. Launch Research Leaders Fellows Program

11. Display David Driskell Collection at University House

12. Host Voices of Maryland Listening Sessions

“I am energized and optimistic about our shared future of excellence. We have rightfully set high expectations for ourselves, and I have every faith that, working together, we will live up to our ambitious vision,” he added.

Note: July 1 also means the Jordan McNair Act takes effect today, a bill that details how “each institution of higher education must develop and adopt a written policy for receiving and addressing student concerns about the institution’s athletic programs.” The policy includes measures for students to share concerns regarding programs and activities with administration with an option to do so confidentially along with a “prohibition on retaliating or discriminating against students who share their concerns under the policy.” The bill also enforces each school to submit their policy and report statistics during the previous year. Details can be found here.