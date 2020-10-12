SI.com
DJ Moore Shines in Panthers Win

AllTerrapins Staff

A handful of former Terps hit the gridiron on Sunday but it was wide receiver DJ Moore who had himself a standout day. Moore sat within the top-five in receiving yards alongside Stefon Diggs in the first two weeks but posted 93 receiving yards and four catches on five targets. His 68-yard touchdown reception in the closing minutes of the first half helped push the Panthers ahead as the Panthers won their third consecutive game with a 23-16 win over Atlanta.

The loss also proved to be the final straw for Falcons head coach Dann Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff as both were fired following Sunday's contest.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue helped a defensive front rattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half on Sunday's loss as Ngakkoue registered a pair of quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Sunday's loss marked the second consecutive week that Ngakoue has seen over 80% of the defensive snaps as he eases into his new team. The Detroit Lions parted with former Maryland running back Ty Johnson but it did not take long for him to find a new landing spots as the New York Jets claimed him just a day later. Johnson didn't see the field in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Arizona as Le'Veon Bell returned from IR to lead the ground game.

One final former Terp is set to wrap up Week Five on Tuesday night as wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills travel to Nashville, Tennessee to dethrone the Titans. Kickoff set for 7 PM

