Wide Receiver DJ Turner Enters Transfer Portal

Senior wide receiver DJ Turner has entered the transfer portal, All Terrapins has confirmed. Turner spent four seasons with the Terrapins and enters as a graduate transfer.

A strong candidate to become the primary kick returner for the upcoming season, Turner started the first three games of the 2019 season where he tallied 84 yards on four catches. He missed the remainder of the season due to a DUI arrest.

Turner becomes the seventh defect from the Terps’ current roster as head coach Mike Locksley announced six opt outs for the 2020 season. The Terps’ wide receiver room could turn to redshirt freshman Dino Tonkin or true freshman Nick DeGennaro to help fill the role, while elite freshman Rakim Jarrett can play inside and out for the Terps.

Turner was one of four signees in the 2016 class out of DeMatha Catholic and he joined cornerback Tino Ellis, offensive guard Terrance Davis and running back Lorenzo Harrison.

Turner appeared in 30 games for Maryland and registered 294 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions.