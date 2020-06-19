Player Profile: Wide Receiver DJ Turner

Name: DJ Turner

Position: Wide receiver

Height & Weight: 5’9”, 206 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior

2019 stats: 84 receiving yards on four catches, 55-yard punt return for TD

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) celebrates with wide receiver DJ Turner (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: The fifth-year senior is a prime candidate to assume ample reps in 2020 as he gets his chance with a clean slate. Turner has shown flashes throughout his 28-game career as he led the team with four catches in the 2018 loss to Temple, though DeMatha alum started in three games as a junior despite missing four games due to injury.

Turner was slated for a bigger role in 2019 but his season was cut short after a non-football related incident forced him to just three games, allowing him to utilize his redshirt. Heading into 2020, Turner will have his chance to show off his elusiveness out of the slot. His experience at the position likely gives him an edge heading into fall camp ahead of redshirt freshman Dino Tomlin and likely New Jersey freshman Nick DeGennaro, while electric receiver Rakim Jarrett can also play inside and out.

Turner is widely expected another chance to shine on special teams as the assumed starting punt returner, an area he showed promise in last season. He turned in a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Week One win over Howard while adding another 55-yard punt return in the Week Three loss against Temple, but his elusiveness in space is a big reason why Turner was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten Fourth-Team earlier this week. The opportunity is there for the taking for Turner as his skillset could earn designed run packages out of the slot, but nonetheless, he’ll have his chance to prove himself in his final year.