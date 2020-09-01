SI.com
Former Maryland Wide Receiver Transfers to Pitt

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner has found a home less than two weeks after entering the transfer portal.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters that Turner has transferred to Pittsburgh and joined the 2020 roster as the 5-foot-9, 206-pound slot receiver is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. Turner reconnects with Panthers’ wide receiver coach Chris Beatty, who coached Turner during his first three seasons with the program. The DeMatha alum also reconnects with former high school teammates Judson Tallandier and John Morgan in Pittsburgh as Turner closes out his college career.

Turner joins a strong receiver room for Pitt that hopes to replace the production of 2019 leading receiver Maurice Ffrench. Turner pairs alongside senior Taysir Mack, junior Shocky Jacques-Louis and true freshman local receiver Jordan Addison, but Turner has the chance to leave his mark on special teams in 2020.

A strong candidate to become the primary kick returner for the upcoming season, Turner started the first three games of the 2019 season where he tallied 84 yards on four catches. He missed the remainder of the season due to a DUI arrest. Turner was one of four signees in the 2016 class out of DeMatha Catholic and he joined cornerback Tino Ellis, offensive guard Terrance Davis and running back Lorenzo Harrison. Turner’s transfer could pave the way for underclassmen Dino Tomlin or Nick DeGennaro to assume a bigger role out of the slot.

Turner appeared in 30 games for Maryland and registered 294 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions. 

