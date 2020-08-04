Four Linemen Who Can Round Out Two-Deep Along Offensive Line

Name Height Weight Class TJ Bradley 6-8 317 Senior Tyran Hunt 6-7 312 Junior Spencer Anderson 6-5 318 Sophomore Evan Gregory 6-4 308 Sophomore

Offensive line will be most critical for the Terps’ hoped success in 2020. Maryland returns a trio of starters within the unit while sophomore Austin Fontaine to play a big role along the offensive line in 2020. What the depth chart looks like beyond the five starters remains to be seen, but four reserve offensive linemen have a chance to round out the rotation as they look to disrupt the assumed starting five.

Maryland kept tabs tackle Spencer Anderson out of Bishop McNamara (MD) throughout the spring going into his senior year, but a strong showing in the camp circuit helped bolster his recruitment and exposure as more Power Five schools joined the mix. Anderson, though, had built a strong relationship with the previous offensive staff and the proximity to home helped the Terps gain comfort through the process as Maryland held off a late surge from North Carolina to earn his signature.

After redshirting in 2018, Anderson found himself entrenched in the offensive line rotation where he played in all but one game at right tackle last season. That experience could pay dividends for the Terps heading into the upcoming season. Without a true backup center to senior Johnny Jordan, Maryland could turn to existing starters to serve as the primary backup in 2020.

With the Terps struggling a season ago to control the trenches in conference play, Anderson’s experience at right tackle gives Maryland an opportunity to rotate their offensive line if need be. The experience that Austin Fontaine and Marcus Minor can provide as the backup center could provide assurance if the Terps are forced to reshuffle their offensive line again this upcoming season as Anderson can slide into the starting right tackle spot if Minor ultimately shifts inside.

The opposite side of the line could see increased competition as second-year starter Jaelyn Duncan looks to stave off the competition at right tackle. Veterans TJ Bradley and Tyran Hunt return for Maryland in 2020 to give the Terps more depth and size at the blindside. Bradley, a 6-foot-8 tackle out of Lackawanna, committed to Maryland over Penn State during his recruitment to give the Terps a towering lineman to help bolster the rotation. Expected to go head-to-head with Duncan last season, Bradley suffered a knee injury in the spring of 2019 that sidelined him for the entire season. Duncan will now see heightened competition at right tackle with Bradley returning for his final season of eligibility as the towering lineman serves as the prototypical candidate to serve as the blindside tackle.

Hunt, meanwhile, will look to bounce back as an upperclassman as he hopes to reaffirm his standing in the two-deep. The Virginia native drew interest as a defensive lineman out of high school, but Hunt’s frame gave him an opportunity to add strength to his frame as he’s up to 312 pounds now. After playing five games as a freshman, Hunt figured to play a larger in 2019 given the absence of Bradley but appeared in just two games as a reserve lineman. He’ll look to showcase his improved technique to solidify his standing in the rotation.

A candidate to make his impact felt inside is sophomore lineman Evan Gregory, who could also serve as a backup center if need be. The former DeMatha guard always kept the Terps in consideration from the beginning of his recruitment as he announced his decision alongside Austin Fontaine. Gregory showed off his aggression and power out of high school and spent his first year in the program redshirting to add more size. After playing in a pair of games last season, Gregory will look to take the next step as an interior lineman where he could play either guard or center. Where he lines up gives the offensive line wiggle room as they sort out the two-deep in camp, but an emergence in year three with the program could help bolster the unit’s depth.

Maryland does enjoy continuity from a season ago with three full-time returning starters, alongside underclassman Austin Fontaine as he’s likely to develop into the full-time starting right guard this season. While Bradley and Anderson can help heighten the competition in practice ahead of the season, all four can play key roles within the rotation to bolster the unit’s depth. Eight different Terps started at least one game last season, proving just how valuable the depth along the offensive line is to the Terps’ success in 2020. Even if Hunt or Anderson don’t become week one starters, all four will be leaned on to help bolster the rotation.