Get to Know New Cornerbacks Coach Henry Baker

Maryland announced the hire of former Giants assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker, filling the vacancy as the new cornerbacks coach. Baker replaces former assistant Cory Robinson, who accepted a new role with the New Orleans Saints as the new assistant secondary coach.

We take a look at the latest edition to the Maryland staff.

Title: Cornerbacks coach

Hired to replace: Cory Robinson (accepted assistant defensive backs coach for New Orleans Saints on March 19)

Coaching experience:

2001: Maryland recruiting intern

2003, 2005-06: Eastside High School (Paterson, NJ)

2007: South Miami High School (Fl.)

2008-09: University of Maryland — defense/special teams assistant

2010: East Stroudsburg University – defensive backs

2011: University of Delaware – cornerbacks

2012: University of Delaware – special teams coordinator/cornerbacks

2013-16: University of Delaware – cornerbacks

2017: Rutgers University – cornerbacks

2018: University of North Carolina – cornerbacks

2019: New York Giants – assistant defensive backs

Baker also has pro football experience. He was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003, and competed in the Arena Football League with the New Jersey Red Dogs and Carolina Cobras, and the AFL2 with the Norfolk Nighthawks and Albany Firebirds.

Baker served in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship in the training camps of the Detroit Lions in 2015 and the Giants in 2016.

Prominent players coached: Damon Hayes (All-Big Ten honorable mention)

Recruiting: Baker was able to turn his time as both a player and assistant at Maryland into a local recruiting footprint during his lone season with Rutgers, helping the Scarlet Knights reel in Calvert Hall (Md.) tackle Reginald Sutton in the 2018 class. The three years that Baker spent as an high school assistant in New Jersey gave the Paterson, New Jersey native a strong foothold in-state as he reeled in Paramus Catholic CB Jarrett Paul, St. Peters Prep S Zamir Mickens and Timber Creek CB Deion Jennings in the 2018 class. That same cycle, Baker also led Rutgers’ efforts for then Coatesville (Pa.) cornerback Avery Young, an athletic corner whose developed into a rising star on defense with 21 starts in his first two seasons.

Locksley on Baker: “Henry is a former Terp so I know he feels the same way I do about returning his alma mater to a high level,” said Locksley. “He’s the son of a well-respected high school coach from South Jersey and his ties and connections in that area should be invaluable for us. Henry was a well-respected leader as a player and he will add value to our staff as a proven teacher, mentor, and recruiter. The Terps improved with this hire.”