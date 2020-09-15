How They Fared: Terps in the NFL

Maryland entered the 2020 NFL season with twelve former Terps on an active NFL roster as we take a look at how each fared in their Week One performance.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs & DL Quinton Jefferson

Week One: 27-17 win over New York Jets

Week Two: Buffalo @ Miami

Diggs finished Sunday’s contest with a team-high 86 receiving yards on eight receptions and nine targets. Diggs and outside receiver John Brown helped pave the way through the air for Josh Allen as an early 14-0 lead helped secure the Week One victory. Quinton Jefferson finished the game with one tackle.

Chicago Bears LB Josh Woods & Detroit Lions RB Ty Johnson

Week One: 27-23 Chicago Bears win over Detroit Lions

Woods Week Two: Giants @ Chicago

Johnson Week Two: Detroit @ Green Bay

A 17-point lead slipped away from the Lions as Mitchell Trubisky stormed back for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete the comeback. Linebacker Josh Woods finished the game with one tackle for the Bears defense, while a muddied backfield in Detroit led to no action for Ty Johnson. The Lions signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson who led the team with fourteen carries on Sunday, compared to seven for Kerryon Johnson and three for rookie D’Andre Swift. While Johnson didn’t see time on Sunday, it was Swift who had the game-winning touchdown pass slip through his hands as the two young running backs battle for reps.

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore & LB Jermaine Carter

Week One: 34-30 loss to Oakland Raiders

Moore finished as the team's second-leading receiver as he reeled in 54 receiving yards on four catches and nine targets. It was newly-acquired wide receiver Robby Anderson who logged the lone receiving touchdown as star running back Christian McCaffrey stole the show on offense, while Jermaine Carter led the team in special teams snaps as he failed to record a stat.

Green Bay Packers S Darnell Savage & Minnesota Vikings DE Yannick Ngakoue

Week One: 43-34 win at Minnesota Vikings

Ngakoue Week Two: Minnesota @ Indianapolis

Savage Week Two: Detroit @ Green Bay

The second-year safety finished with five total tackles, including three solo, as the Packers came out with their first road victory over the Digg-less Vikings. It was Savage who was not in position to allow Adam Thielen to break over the top for a 37-yard touchdown pass, but was also called for a questionable unsportsmanlike call to extend the Vikings’ drive into Packers territory. Meanwhile, Ngakoue made his Vikings debut as he registered one of two quarterback hits on the day. It was a quiet performance for him as the Packers’ quick passing attack gave Rodgers and the offense consistent momentum throughout the game, but Ngakoue will look to make a bigger impact with more reps as he eases his way into Week Two.

New England Patriots CB JC Jackson and DL Byron Cowart

Week One: 21-11 win over Miami Dolphins

Week Two: New England @ Seattle

The team’s third corner shined like he was the Patriot’s starting cornerback as JC Jackson shined in his 2020 debut. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson came out of Sunday’s win rated the third-highest grade of 81.5 as the former Terp came away with the game-sealing interception in the final two minutes. Jackson also registered a pair of pass deflections and solo tackles as his defensive prowress was apart of a strong Patriot defense that allowed just eleven points. Cowart also logged a pair of tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in the win.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland and S Sean Davis

Week One: 26-16 win over New York Giants

Week Two: Denver @ Pittsburgh

Rookie Anthony McFarland didn’t see time in the Monday night win as Beny Snell led the room with 19 carries. But the opportunity onto the field could open up for McFarland as starter James Conner battles through an ankle injury sustained in the first half. McFarland is listed as the team’s fourth-string running back behind Snell and Jaylen Samuels, but the speed advantage he provides could yield a bigger role in Week Two. Davis did not record a stat in his return to Pittsburgh.