Running Back Javon Leake Shining In Training Camp in New York

The NFL season is two weeks away as training camp is in full swing across the country as twenty-one former Terps look to make their mark on the 2020 season, but undrafted free agent Javon Leake is already making the most out of his practice reps.

The former Maryland standout earned praise from New York Giants head coach Joe Judge following Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage as Leake gets acclimated within the new offensive system. “Starting with Leake, he’s a guy who’s really coming on right now,” Judge said. “He’s feeling more comfortable within the system and scheme. He’s doing a good job of taking coaching points from [running backs coach] Burton [Burns] to the field. He’s a guy that’s very in-tune at meetings, paying attention. You can see that with him. He’s improved on a daily basis.”

Running back Saquon Barkley locks down the undoubted starting spot for the Giants as the offensive staff will separate the depth chart over the next two weeks. New York signed veteran Dion Lewis this offseason while Wayne Gallman returns to the rotation, but Leake’s success could carve out his niche role within the offense. Leake showcased his patient run style in College Park as he emerged from an injury-ridden running back room to shoulder the success in the run game, but Leake’s success as a junior instilled confidence in his NFL aspirations. Leake registered 736 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 102 carries and his approach to the game is a big reason why head coach Mike Locksley was confident in Leake’s long-term NFL success earlier this summer.

“Home run speed, toughness, catches the ball well out of the backfield,” Locksley said in an interview. “Obviously it’s his value as a returner—and I think he can also be a punt returner, something we made him work on throughout his career even though he wasn’t the primary guy but has great ball skills so there’s no doubt in my mind he has the ability to be a three-down guy, the ability to play on third downs and be a receiver that gives you something.”

The potential for Leake was magnified following Leake’s first visit to College Park as the former staff had the chance to get an in-person look at their then-top target. The former North Carolina standout was one of three running backs in Maryland’s 2017 class that included current Steelers running back Anthony McFarland, but Leake’s frame and patience drew excitement in the Big Ten style of play. Leake appeared in 21 games as an underclassman before taking full advantage of the starting role as a junior, finishing third among all FBS backs averaging 7.22 yards per carry. Leake was named the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year to close out his career in College Park as he led the Big Ten with 804 kick return yards.

“There’s no doubt in the return game he does and will be able to because he left here Big Ten Returner of the Year award, made a lot of plays during his career here in the kickoff return,” Locksley said this summer. "And as I said, I also feel strongly that some ability as a punt returner and because of his vision and toughness and speed, I think that he’ll make a mark as an NFL returner.”