Terp Profile: Wide Receiver Jeshaun Jones

AhmedGhafir

Name: Jeshaun Jones

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height & Weight: 6’1”/189 lbs

Career stats: appeared in 12 games with two starts as freshman, 288 receiving yards on 22 receptions, 173 rushing yards, seven total TDs…tore ACL in 2019 preseason

Breakdown:

The longtime pursuit from then-wide receivers coach Chris Beatty paid dividends during the 2018 cycle when Maryland added their final receiver in South Fort Myers (FL) Jeshaun Jones. The recruiting win over Iowa State, Nebraska and Pittsburgh during the first-ever NCAA early signing period also helped the staff add linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay as the two close friends pondered the idea of playing together at the next level, but it was the instant impact that Jones had as a freshman that still leaves fond memories.

The freshman receiver tallied a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown on his first three touches as Jones became the first freshman since Marcus Mariota in 2012 to achieve the feat. The versatility that he showed in the Matt Canada offense helped him draw two starts his freshman season as he tallied seven total touchdowns, recorded the most receiving touchdowns (5) by a freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012 and caught at least one pass in every appearance. His early success helped elevate expectations heading into 2019 as the next wave of young receivers began to emerge.

On the first day of fall camp under new head coach Mike Locksley, Jones suffered a torn ACL in his left knee that derailed initial plans for his sophomore season. The good news is Jones is fully recovered as the team reconvened in June ahead of the 2020 season, giving the offense yet another reliable target that can stretch the field on the outside.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound wideout is a strong candidate to push for a starting role as the Terps figure out the quarterback situation heading into Week One. Junior receivers Darryl Jones and Brian Cobbs will look to build on strong 2019 seasons as the trio earn their reps, while the length that junior Dontay Demus brings on the opposite end of the field could open up targets for others in the fall. In a deep position group that added four more wideouts to close the 2020 class, Jones has the skillset to reassert himself as a go-to target.

