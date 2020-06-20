Terp Profile: Center Johnny Jordan

Name: Johnny Jordan

Position: center

Height & weight: 6’1”/305 lbs

Class: Senior

Career stats: six of his twelve career starts came in 2019, appeared in 23 games

Breakdown: July 30, 2016 proved to be a big day for Maryland, a day that helped shape their offensive success for years to come. It was that day when Gonzaga (DC) center Johnny Jordan first announced his intention to stay home as the rugby standout became the face of the future offensive line. An hour later, Potomac (Md.) running back Tayon Fleet-Davis announced his decision to suit up for Maryland over Syracuse, only for Page (NC) stud running back Javon Leake to close the day as the Terps' third commit on the day.

Four years later and Leake is a New York Giant, Fleet-Davis enters 2020 as one of two vets reidentifying the rushing attack while Jordan’s twelve career starts will be leaned on to anchor the Terps’ line. The former Gonzaga lineman made his first appearance as a Terp in his first game as a true freshman, where he went on to play in six games as veteran Brendan Moore showed him the ropes. That first-year experience came in handy as a sophomore when Moore moved along the offensive line, setting Jordan up with six starts at center. That's when Jordan was able to develop consistency as he appeared in eleven games with six starts as he and the offensive line paved the way for the 17th-best rushing offense in the country.

Jordan reassumed starting duties under first-year offensive line coach John Reagan, but again started in six games as he rotated in and out of the lineup before missing the final two games due to “personal issues,” according to Locksley at the time. Heading into 2020, Jordan will hope to provide a big piece of consistency as the lone returning interior lineman. Consistency plagued the offensive line in 2019 as the reshuffling deteriorated offensive momentum throughout conference play. Maryland will hope that added familiarity up front, along with the established rhythm between he and quarterback Josh Jackson, can help the offense take a step forward in 2020.