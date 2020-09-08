Former Syracuse, XFL Cornerback Jordan Martin Making Most of Opportunities During Pandemic

The journey that football has taken Jordan Martin through the years has helped position him into a coaching role now, but that does not mean his journey on the gridiron is over. A former all-conference cornerback out of Bishop McNamara, Martin signed with Toledo in the 2013 class as he became an impact player as a true freshman through one start in eleven appearances. Martin transferred to Syracuse as a grad transfer where he started five games at free safety in eight appearances in 2017. Syracuse maintained a consistent presence in the DMV over the years as Martin and St. John’s running backs coach Antwon Bailey shined for the Orange. His time in Syracuse was short, but his connections to the Orange remain strong as Martin holds a relationship with the current staff. It’s his time with his former teammates that he holds on to.

“What I miss most is just the brotherhood I built with those guys. I tell those guys now to cherish the moments because I can go down the line now and remember each and every person, first and last name, jersey number from each year from my freshman year to my senior year,” Martin told All Terrapins. “It was just an enjoyable time to grind every day, go back to the dorms and grind more. everyone had that goal to win a championship, go all-conference, go to the NFL. Just miss those moments with my brothers.”

Martin was also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation's most outstanding football scholar-athlete while he enrolled in Syracuse's instructional design, development and evaluation grad program. Following his playing days in college, Martin spent time with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2018 before a stint with the Minnesota Vikings the year after. In a time when Martin is staying diligent to his craft to remain prepared, he is now in a position to give back and coach the next generation of football prospects through Pick Six Academy within the DMV and has soaked it in.

“Really been surreal and eye-opening for me for the simple fact that what I went through going up playing football in the DMV, getting scholarship offers and being one of the top guys in the nation. I did have the chance to play for the Minnesota Vikings, it did come to this time where we’re in COVID-19 so just the opportunity to give back so just to see the smiles and relationships I’ve built with the young kids and parents, it’s really surreal,” Martin told All Terrapins. “I never thought I’d be able to impact people so much by not actually playing football. Now that I’m teaching and helping develop kids into being young adults, seeing them apply the information that I give them has been a surreal feeling for me.”

The uphill battle of standing out in the midst of COVID-19 has complicated efforts not only for Martin, but for high school prospects in search of looks at the next level. Martin followed up his eight-game season with the San Diego Fleet by becoming a seventh-round selection by the Seattle Dragons in the XFL Draft last fall, but financial limitations folded the league just four games into the season. While he remains focused on his goal of reaching the XFL, Martin shares the battle to remain patient with the high school prospects he trains locally.

“Just like they’re going through their own process to go through high school to college, college to the pros, what they don’t know is I’m going through that exact same process. Trying to break the door down and make the 53-man roster. Playing in the XFL and that getting shut down by COVID, playing in the AAF and that going bankrupt, so this journey is not unfamiliar to me. All I can do is provide guidance and mentorship to stay ready so when your time comes, you don’t have any doubts about whether you’re in shape or working out or stuff like that.”

“I’m staying positive, just keep going out there and grinding every day. Every day is not the best day, sometimes you look at the transactions going on and you start thinking ‘oh man, I should be out there.’ I had that exact same feeling last year and I was one of the only players to get picked up off the AAF and get signed. At any moment it can be your moment, so it was the same as staying ready. You never know what door will open for you, what coach might catch attention or even on social media, someone that has a connection somewhere. So you always have to stay ready.”

The XFL experience gave football players an unrivaled experience. Former Steelers defensive lineman Cavon Walker previously told All Terrapins the XFL was “the most fun I had playing football in a long time.” Martin shared that sentiment.

“I enjoyed the XFL a lot. It was pretty different from the AAF, it’s kind of like that college gameday kind of vibe, especially since we were playing in the winter, spring time, people were really excited about watching football during those time periods. Believe it or not, a lot of those fanbases were out there—Seattle, Houston, St. Louis. We had a pretty big fanbase, 20,000 to 30,000 each week. I hope that door does open back up, not only for myself but for a lot of these young guys that didn’t have the opportunity to play this year. Just having some opportunity to showcase their talent, there’s going to be a lot of guys that slip under the radar or didn’t get the chance. A lot of guys have talent but there’s only a certain amount of space.”

While football prospects across all levels remain focused on their goals as they adapt to the restrictions of COVID-19, Martin knows what is at stake as long as he keeps faith in the process.

“Waking up each and every day and finding your purpose—whether it’d be running the mile, reading a book. Anything you want to put your mind to, your dreams will manifest.”