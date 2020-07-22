AllTerrapins
Maryland Adds ACC Transfer to 2020 Roster

AhmedGhafir

A big surprise was listed on Maryland’s roster on Tuesday as the Terps nabbed a transfer from a familiar name.

Maryland has added N.C. State defensive end transfer Joseph Boletepeli to their 2020 football roster. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive lineman was initially set to transfer to West Virginia, but the Terps long had interest in the North Carolina native as Boletepeli has been on campus for a week.

Maryland had pursued Boletepeli out of high school as he built a relationship with the prior staff, but the relationship built with then assistant Brawley Evans helped build a strong foundation of a relationship. That relationship paid off when he announced his transfer back on January 21 as Evans showed interest from Maryland’s end.

In an offseason filled with uncertainty, Boletepeli gives the Terps more certainty at defensive end as he joins Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuyainonu and Anthony Booker off the edge. The hope and expectation is that Boletepeli will be eligible for the upcoming 2020 season as a sophomore.

A three-star recruit out of Heritage (NC) High School in the 2018 class, Boletepeli saw action in three games as a freshman before transferring. Out of high school, Boletepeli totaled over 200 career tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 21 sacks under coaches Dewayne Washington, Torry Holt and Willie Parker.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
PHumperdink
PHumperdink

Welcome home!

SmithTerp14
SmithTerp14

Awesome news! I’ll accept the trade for Bryce Brand

logan_delizio
logan_delizio

LETS GOO

RockvilleTerp
RockvilleTerp

Love this late night news! Solid add

