Terp Profile: Quarterback Josh Jackson

Name: Josh Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 218

Class: Senior

2019 Stats: nine starts in 10 appearances, 98-for-207, 1,274 passing yards, 12 TDs, six INTs

Breakdown:

The former Virginia Tech transfer joined the Terps as first-year head coach Mike Locksley added a veteran piece alongside Tyrrell Pigrome, who has since transferred to Western Kentucky, for the starting job. After going head-to-head throughout fall camp last fall, Jackson eventually edged out the dual-threat quarterback for the starting job in Maryland’s season-opener against Howard.

Jackson kicked off the season with seven passing touchdowns in the first two weeks, but the problems began to emerge in week three for Jackson and the offense. Maryland struggled with protection throughout the 2019 season which made it tough for the offensive to build and sustain momentum, but the lack of protection shook Jackson’s pocket presence as he battled through accuracy and confidence struggles. The junior appeared to regain his mojo in the first half against Rutgers before he sustained an ankle injury that he battled through the rest of the way. From then, the Terps rotated between he and Pigrome before redshirt freshman Lance Legendre entered the mix in the final four games of the season.

In 2020, Jackson will look to turn the page in his final season as a student-athlete. Maryland has ample wide receivers at Jackson’s disposal and with a new-look rushing attack, the senior quarterback may have to shoulder the load. Maryland also returns three starters along the offensive line to help provide Jackson more consistency, but the Terps will need to improve in the trenches to help Jackson. Ensuring that Jackson has the time to make his reads than evading the pass rush will be critical to success.

Redshirt freshman Lance Legendre has returned to full health and he’ll push Jackson for the starting spot all season.