Former Maryland Center Kevin Glover Named Nominee for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Maryland center Kevin Glover has been selected as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

A first-team All-ACC and All-American back in 1984, Glover became the 34overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft and anchored the offensive line that eventually paved the way for running back Barry Sanders in Detroit. His thirteen-year career with the Lions earned his three Pro Bowl appearances and was named All-Pro from 1994 through 1997, while Glover also served as the Lions NFL Player Association Representative for six seasons and was elected to serve on that organization’s executive committee for two years.

Glover’s time in Detroit started off slow, where he’d play ten games without a start as a rookie before spending

Glover spent his final two seasons in the Seattle before retiring in 1999.

Glover was also inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and is a member of the Lions all-75 Anniversary team, compromised of the all-time greatest Lions.

"I’m extremely grateful to just be mentioned among the names of so many NFL Legends,” said Glover in a statement. “The pride and confidence to compete against the best was developed here at the University of Maryland and Largo High School. I was blessed to be encouraged by my wife, amazing friends, family and great coaches. Loved the journey!"

Glover returned to Maryland back in 2017 and served as director of player development where he oversaw the student-athletes involvement in community service as well as assisting with internships.

Glover is one of 130 nominees in the 2021 class as former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson serve as first-year nominees. Randall Cunningham, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Jamal Lewis and London Fletcher were also nominated in the 2021 class. Full list of nominees can be found here.