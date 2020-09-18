SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Former Maryland Center Kevin Glover Named Nominee for Pro Football Hall of Fame

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland center Kevin Glover has been selected as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

A first-team All-ACC and All-American back in 1984, Glover became the 34overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft and anchored the offensive line that eventually paved the way for running back Barry Sanders in Detroit. His thirteen-year career with the Lions earned his three Pro Bowl appearances and was named All-Pro from 1994 through 1997, while Glover also served as the Lions NFL Player Association Representative for six seasons and was elected to serve on that organization’s executive committee for two years.

Glover’s time in Detroit started off slow, where he’d play ten games without a start as a rookie before spending

Glover spent his final two seasons in the Seattle before retiring in 1999.

Glover was also inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and is a member of the Lions all-75 Anniversary team, compromised of the all-time greatest Lions.

"I’m extremely grateful to just be mentioned among the names of so many NFL Legends,” said Glover in a statement. “The pride and confidence to compete against the best was developed here at the University of Maryland and Largo High School. I was blessed to be encouraged by my wife, amazing friends, family and great coaches. Loved the journey!"

Glover returned to Maryland back in 2017 and served as director of player development where he oversaw the student-athletes involvement in community service as well as assisting with internships.

Glover is one of 130 nominees in the 2021 class as former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson serve as first-year nominees. Randall Cunningham, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Jamal Lewis and London Fletcher were also nominated in the 2021 class. Full list of nominees can be found here.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyzing the Return of Senior Center Johnny Jordan

There is no guarantee that Johnny Jordan returns as the starting center in 2020, but his return adds another position battle as the competition heats up.

AhmedGhafir

Breaking: Senior Johnny Jordan Opts Into 2020 Season

Huge news for Maryland on Thursday evening as senior center Johnny Jordan is returning for the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Five Maryland Players To Watch Heading into 2020 Season

The team is ready to hit the ground running with just over five weeks before the Big Ten season kicks off as we take a look at five Terps who could take advantage of an increased role.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Future Terps in Action: Week Three

Dominating win last night for one Maryland commit, one more in action while another on bye this week ahead of a tough match

AhmedGhafir

Terp Takeaways and Notes Ahead of Amended Fall Season

Notes and questions for Maryland after the Big Ten announced the return of fall sports beginning October 23.

AhmedGhafir

What I'm Hearing: 2021 Class, Transfer and Standouts

Delving into what we're hearing as the Terps await news for fall sports.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers 2022 Tennessee Athlete Kody Jones

Germantown (TN) athlete Kody Jones already holds over twenty verbal offers as the Terps pulled the trigger on Thursday

AhmedGhafir

Damon Evans, Mike Locksley and Doctor Rooks Explain Return for Fall Football, Health Protocols

Athletic Director Damon Evans, head team physician and assistant director to the University Health Center Dr. Yvette Rooks and head coach Mike Locksley fielded questions from media on Wednesday following the Big Ten's decision.

AhmedGhafir

Extension of Dead Period Complicates Recruiting with Early Signing Period Overlap

The Division I Council extended the dead period until January 1 on Wednesday, a potential misstep as coaches and players adapt.

AhmedGhafir

Date Set for College Basketball Season

Multiple reports that the college basketball season has been set for a late November tip-off.

AhmedGhafir