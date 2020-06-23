AllTerrapins
Terp Profile: Tackle Marcus Minor

AhmedGhafir

Name: Marcus Minor

Position: Offensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6’4”/298

Class: Junior

Career stats: started ten games at RT in 2019, 14 career starts in 22 appearances

Marcus_Minor-5ef2129e9c89f47042ec78c3_Jun_23_2020_15_22_23

Breakdown: the former DeMatha Catholic alum was prioritized during the 2017 cycle and became the first of two commitments from the WCAC powerhouse before running back Anthony McFarland became the cherry on top prior to signing day. Minor’s commitment gave the offensive line a big boost as his physicality and lower body strength tabbed him as an incoming impact player.

As a freshman, Minor battled for playing time behind veteran tackles Derwin Gray and Damian Prince and appeared in nine games, including his first start at right guard against Michigan State. But his sophomore year was hindered by injury as he saw time in just three of the first four games of the season as interim head coach Matt Canada remained coy about his status. In his final season behind Gray and Prince, the chance for Minor to become a full-time starter was imminent.

His prior experience helped him assume the void left by Prince as Minor started in all ten games he appeared at right tackle, only missing consecutive games against Rutgers and Purdue. Opposite of true freshman Jaelyn Duncan, Minor largely remained the staple along the offensive line as the Terps tried to control the trenches in 2019 but inconsistencies along the front five led to struggles in protection.

Heading into 2020, Minor will be leaned on alongside right guard Austin Fontaine to help take a step forward in the trenches. Maryland should have more familiarity along the offensive line to provide optimism for improved protection in 2020 and Minor will be key to protecting the right side. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten tackle plays with the same mean streak fans are accustomed to seeing in high school and building upon his experience will be instrumental to the offense’s chances of improvement this fall.

