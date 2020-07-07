AllTerrapins
Terp Profiles: Rising Playmakers in the Secondary

AhmedGhafir

Maryland signed Pennsylvania cornerback Kenny Bennett over Pittsburgh and Temple as a pair of former assistants prioritized the long-armed cornerback throughout the cycle. Bennett, the lone original defensive back from the 2017 class still on the roster, began his career in College Park with plenty of potential as his length and ball skills were evident. But the longtime pursuit of Virginia Beach standout Tahj Capehart has given Maryland an experienced slot cornerback in 2020.

The former Virginia Tech commit was steadily hearing from Maryland despite his commitment as he opted for an official visit during the final available weekend to close the 2017 cycle. After consulting with his family and coaches, Capehart made the decision to flip to Maryland just over 24 hours after leaving campus before making the decision official on signing day. He came in as a projected wide receiver but flipped to the defensive side of the ball prior to 2019 fall camp, where his athleticism and quickness translates to fill a need as a nickel cornerback.

The following cycle, Maryland pursued a trio of prospects out of H.D. Woodson and were able to reel in the signature for cornerback Vincent Flythe. The soft-spoken cornerback helped solidify the secondary alongside Noah Boykin with Mychale Salahuddin playing safety, too, but Flythe’s ball skills and ability to defend taller receivers consistently stood out. The previous staff followed that up the next cycle when they uncovered Edgewood (MD) cornerback Deonte Banks. The Terps were the first Power Five school to extend an offer to the long All-Harford County product as he impressed the previous defensive staff with his sound technique.

Maryland expected to rely on a pair of veterans in 2019 with Tino Ellis and Marcus Lewis leading the way, but Ellis’ season-ending injury midway through the season forced the young depth to step into a larger role. Heading into 2020, that experience can serve them well.

Banks, along with true freshman Lavonte Gater, led the way with eight starts in eleven appearances while Flythe made his way on defense and special teams in eight games. Bennett, meanwhile, hasn’t found consistent playing time through his first three years as he’s appeared in nine games while registering seven tackles. Meanwhile, Capehart made the switch to defensive back last season as he appeared in all but one game, finishing thirteen tackles and a sack. With both starting senior corners gone, all four are strong candidates to find themselves in the two-deep as Capehart’s transition could determine whether he emerges as the nickel corner.

What the defense will miss from last season is the heat-seeking missile in Antoine Brooks, a big piece to the Terps’ pressure off the edge, but the speed that Capehart can provide at the nickel could give defensive coordinator Jon Hoke a weapon as stay creative to fill the void. But the high ceiling for Banks could earn him the starting nod as first year juco cornerback Jakorian Bennett vies opposite of him. Flythe could serve as the Terps’ third cornerback as Bennett looks to make a larger impact.

The optimism for what returns to the secondary could give Maryland a chance to improve their pass defense from a season ago. The secondary will benefit from sophomore safety Nick Cross starting alongside returning senior Antwaine Richardson as the duo serve as the safety net over the top. 2019 served as a strong foundational year for the young defensive backs as they look to build on their experience in 2020 while new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker hits the ground running.

