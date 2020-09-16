Maryland Announces 35 Positive Cases in Latest COVID-19 Testing Results

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday morning that football will resume beginning the weekend of October 24, but Maryland announced additional positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon in the latest round of testing.

The latest round of testing on September 8 unveiled a total of 35 cases for COVID-19 across 449 tests, as 19 of the 35 student-athletes were already in quarantine.

"Last week, all sport-related workouts were suspended as a precautionary measure. In consultation with our medical staff, training has resumed for 13 teams (Football, Volleyball, Men’s Track and Field, Women’s Track and Field-Outdoor, Women’s Track and Field-Indoor, Softball, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Golf, Women’s Soccer, Women’s Tennis, Women’s Cross Country). Training remains suspended for seven teams including teams that have not yet commenced sport-related workouts (Wrestling, Field Hockey, Baseball, Men’s Golf, Men’s Lacrosse, Men’s Basketball, Gymnastics), pending further evaluation."

To date, Maryland has uncovered 98 positive cases across 2,640 tests while Penn State announced 50 additional cases in testing from September 5-11 across 859 tests.

The Big Ten revealed added confidence around improved testing procedures and stronger understanding surrounding COVID-19 heart-related issues as reasoning for Wednesday's reversed decision.

“From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority has been the health and the safety of our students. The new medical protocols and standards put into place by the Big Ten Return To Competition Task Force were pivotal in the decision to move forward with sports in the conference,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, and Chair of the Return to Competition Task Force Steering Committee. “We appreciate the conference’s dedication to developing the necessary safety procedures for our students and the communities that embrace them.”