Maryland preseason camp is set to begin tomorrow with a number of position battles up for grabs. We take a look at five intriguing players that could make the competition interesting heading into the upcoming season.

R-SO Wide receiver DeJuan Ellis

The redshirt sophomore will look to make his impact on the field at the college level in 2020 as the former athlete checks in at wide receiver. An athletic offensive prospect out of McDonogh (MD), Ellis lined up at quarterback and defensive back in high school where his obvious athleticism easily separated him among the competition. Ellis was initially set on playing quarterback, a key factor in his recruitment, but signed with Virginia Tech with the hopes of following through on those dreams. Ellis was subsequently moved to wide receiver during fall camp of his freshman season, a chance to capitalize on that athleticism during his redshirt season. After sitting out in 2019, Ellis now enters year two with Maryland and his quick twitch could be what makes the competition in the slot intriguing. He did also win Fastest Man honors at The Opening regional in DC back in 2017 with a 4.47 40 time, proving he has that quickness to create separation. Two seasons at the college level to develop at wide receiver could help him carve a niche in the rotation.

SO Defensive end Joseph Boletepeli

Listed as a defensive end, the former NC State pass rusher made the decision last month to flip his commitment from West Virginia to Maryland to finish his career. The path for Boletepeli to College Park began back in 2017 when the prior staff’s interest brought him in for campus visits. He took an in-season official visit despite his NC State verbal as the Terps subsequently finished runner-up in his recruitment. Once Boletepeli hit the transfer portal earlier this year, the Terps maintained interest to help change his mind to fill a key need.

It’s interesting that Boletepeli is listed as a defensive end, where he could push junior Lawtez Rogers on the end of the front three or potentially serve as a key piece in the rotation at JACK alongside sophomore Durell Nchami. He uses his length well and has the experience in Raleigh that points to signs of optimism in run game support. Serves as a bit of a boost that he’s expected to be eligible for the 2020 season to bolster the Terps’ pass rush.

R-FR Quarterback Lance Legendre

Plenty of buzz and intrigue surrounded the Louisiana native heading into year one. The calculated plan to maximize Legendre’s reps while preserving a redshirt was largely executed before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the home finale last year. During his time on the field, Legendre showed how electric he can be in the run game as he totaled 104 yards on 13 carries. Where he didn’t get a chance to show much in year one was his arm talent after attempting just three passes with one completion for seven yards. How Legendre can spin the ball this coming season could be arguably the biggest ‘X’-factor on offense in 2020. If the second-year quarterback can show a more balanced dual-threat skillset, the competition against senior Josh Jackson could stiffen. Maryland enters preseason camp with two scholarship quarterbacks as they await word from the NCAA in regards to Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer.

SO Tight end Tyler Baylor

All Terrapins confirmed on Wednesday evening that defensive end Tyler Baylor and linebacker Kam Blount moved to tight end in a move that doubles the number of scholarship players at the position. Junior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo leads the unit as redshirt freshman Malik Jackson will look to put his year of development together onto the field in year two. Baylor’s skillset adds intrigue to the position as the 6-foot-4, 255-pound former lineman has a chance to emerge as a strong blocking tight end. Baylor, the cousin of NBA great Elgin Baylor, began playing football as a junior and was named Second Team All-WCAC as a senior to provide an idea of his rapid development. Maryland will look for a strong blocking tight end this season after Tyler Mabry is off to the NFL and Baylor’s physicality helps him fit that niche. Baylor has filled out his frame more after adding 35 pounds since his senior year, so his progress at the position could help answer questions at tight end.

FR Linebacker Frankie Burgess

The Pahokee linebacker was uncovered in the spring heading into his senior year while the staff was recruiting four-star wide receiver Deajaun McDougle. The longtime interest in Burgess helped the Terps stay in position for the USF verbal and an offer and subsequent official visit in the final weekend prior to the early signing period helped seal the deal for Maryland. Burgess announced his commitment on the morning of the early signing period to give the unit freakish athleticism. The Sun Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year tallied 60 tackles and forced a trio of fumbles as a senior and although could use a year to refine his technique, Burgess enters College Park with a chance to flash his versatility on the outside. Burgess could be an intriguing candidate at the JACK in a room that features young talent in Nchami and Deshawn Holt. Burgess could develop into the athletic presence the Maryland defense needs.