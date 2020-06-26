Maryland releases COVID-19 testing results
Josh Stirn
105 Maryland student-athletes were tested for COVID-19 as part of the school's initial screening process and none of the test results came back positive, the school announced Friday.
The testing results were highly anticipated after a number of college football programs were hit hard by the virus following their return to campus this month, including LSU, the reigning national champions, who had at least 30 players either test positive or found to have contact with individuals who tested positive.
The school announced a gradual, phased return for student-athletes earlier this month. Terps football players had the option to return to campus on June 8 and individual, voluntary workouts were slated to start the following week. Athletes were required to self-report that they have been symptom-free upon their return to campus and have had no known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Despite Friday’s encouraging news, the school said it still expects positive test results to arise and plans to handle any cases accordingly “through the implementation of State and county public health and university guidelines for education, contract tracing, and self-isolation.” It plans to publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.
The full guidelines for Phase I of Maryland’s return to campus plan, which was announced earlier this month, is below.
- Prior to the return of student-athletes and staff, all facilities will be prepared with deep cleaning, disinfection, and engineered physical distancing.
- Prior to returning to campus, student-athletes must self-report to be symptom-free for at least 14 days prior to return and have had no known contacts with any positive COVID-19 case.
- Prior to the resumption of any athletic activities, student-athletes will be subject to a COVID-19 diagnostic test, a complete physical examination and mental health screening.
- Each student-athlete will undergo a complete daily COVID-19 wellness check prior to entering athletic facilities at a designated checkpoint. This screening will include, but not be limited to completion of a symptom questionnaire and a temperature check.
- Before beginning voluntary workouts, each student-athlete will participate in educational activities to review the recommended COVID-19 prevention best practices and give them an opportunity to ask questions regarding the current situation and hear others’ questions.
- All voluntary individual workouts will be held outside under supervision. The usage of indoor facilities, including weight rooms, locker rooms, lounges, meeting rooms, and dining halls will be restricted during Phase 1.
- Each student-athlete and staff member will be provided two face-coverings, but may also bring their own personal face-coverings. Everyone will be required to wear a face-covering as directed. Physical distancing will be enforced and proper hygiene, including frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers, will be strongly encouraged.
- Strict staff-to-student-athlete ratios will be enforced for all activities.
- Only a select number of staff may return to campus during Phase 1, limited to sports medicine, strength, and facilities personnel needed to facilitate the individual, voluntary workouts.
- All participation in the individual training permitted during Phase 1 is voluntary. No student-athlete will be required to be on-campus for these voluntary workouts.
- Any student-athlete concerned about their health may opt-out of any training, practice, and competition and this will not affect his or her scholarship status.