Maryland releases COVID-19 testing results

105 Maryland student-athletes were tested for COVID-19 as part of the school's initial screening process and none of the test results came back positive, the school announced Friday.

The testing results were highly anticipated after a number of college football programs were hit hard by the virus following their return to campus this month, including LSU, the reigning national champions, who had at least 30 players either test positive or found to have contact with individuals who tested positive.

The school announced a gradual, phased return for student-athletes earlier this month. Terps football players had the option to return to campus on June 8 and individual, voluntary workouts were slated to start the following week. Athletes were required to self-report that they have been symptom-free upon their return to campus and have had no known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite Friday’s encouraging news, the school said it still expects positive test results to arise and plans to handle any cases accordingly “through the implementation of State and county public health and university guidelines for education, contract tracing, and self-isolation.” It plans to publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.

