Damon Evans, Mike Locksley and Doctor Rooks Explain Return for Fall Football, Health Protocols

The Big Ten formally announced plans for football to return to competition beginning the weekend of October 23 as Maryland moves forward with a fall season. Athletic Director Damon Evans, head team physician and assistant director to the University Health Center Dr. Yvette Rooks and head coach Mike Locksley held a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon as they displayed their excitement for the new decision.

"The Big Ten did announce that Big Ten will resume here in October. Football is back in the Big Ten and as you can imagine, our student-athletes as well as our staff and coaches are excited about this opportunity to resume play," Damon Evans said. "This important for our staff, important for our coaches and it’s important for our student-athletes as we move forward, as well to this university as a whole. I know our student-athletes in the sport of football are eager to get back to doing what they love to do and that’s playing football. but as the conference made a decision to look at return to play, I want to stress that this decision was made under the guidance of medical professionals. The health, the safety and the wellness of our student-athletes remain paramount and at the forefront of the decision-making process. Under the leadership of our medical professionals, we were able to come up with a set of protocols that are very comprehensive in nature and position us to move forward but most importantly, position us to help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to take care of our student-athletes. And I want to take a brief moment to share some of those pro."

The news comes on the same day that Maryland athletics announced a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases as seven of the university's twenty programs remain suspended from resuming workouts. Dr. Rooks explained Maryland's process for quarantining the respective student-athletes as administration hopes to minimize spikes.

"We’ve already been handling that and we’ve done a very good job with that partnering with residential life and campus services. So once we identify someone who’s positive, immediately get removed and they go into what is called our isolation dorm which is Old Leonardtown and they’re there with their own bathroom and own room for a period of ten days as long as they remain asymptomatic," Rooks added. "If they’re symptomatic they stay there a bit longer until their symptoms resolved and then they can come out and start our return to play cardiovascular workup and then activities."

Head coach Mike Locksley showed exuberance for the decision as the program moves into year two under the new regime.

"As you know, I’ve talked about this all along. One of the things I’ve tried to do from March 12 when this thing first started was for our team to maintain the mindset of whatever the day allows us to do, that’s how we’ll handle and manage it and we understood because this is something we’ve never had to deal with before not just as a society but as a sport, the team that’s able to adjust, the team that’s able to be fluid will be the team that when the gates open as I like to say to our team, will be prepared to go out and do the best job taking the next step as a program. We’ve tried to maintain an even keel with this thing. We’ve tried not to worry about what we’ve read in the papers and all the outside noise as we like to call it in our football family and whatever roles that were given to us by our medical staff and our administration, those are the things we put all of our energy and attention to. We were able to utilize very early the meetings via Zoom and when we’re able to get on the field, we’ve taking full advantage of those opportunities with the hopes that some day we’ll come to where we are today. I can tell you we’re exciting moving forward."

Full media availability session above.

