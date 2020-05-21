Ranking Maryland's 2020 Football Schedule

While the season is still months away and the status of fans in attendance still in limbo, we rank

the schedule from toughest to easiest as we break down Maryland’s 2020 schedule.

1. Ohio State (Nov 14)

The Buckeyes enter the 2020 season with the second-highest odds to win the national championship, according to William Hill Sportsbook, and for good measure. Head coach Ryan Day will look to have the Buckeyes rolling yet again as they lean on junior quarterback Justin Field to build the passing attack. The offense will have to replace J.K. Dobbins, but it’s next man up for the Buckeyes. They’ll have a new face leading the defense with co-defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs joining the program following Jeff Haley becoming the new Boston College head coach. Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes return a stout defense. Maryland will look match their success the last time Ohio State was in town, when a failed two-point conversion in overtime sealed a 52-51 victory for the Buckeyes.

2. At Penn State (Nov 21)

Penn State has restocked from 2019 and will contend yet again for the Big Ten title and have won at least 11 games the last two seasons. Offensively, the Nittany Lions will have a new look with a new offensive coordinator, wide receiver and offensive line position coach while tight ends coach Tyler Bowen was promoted to co-offensive coordinator to help provide continuity. Junior linebacker Micah Parsons will lead an expected strong defense for the Nittany Lions. Maryland’s last win against Penn State came in Happy Valley during the Terps’ first season in the Big Ten, but since, the battle has turned into a one-sided affair. Head coach Mike Locksley and company will look to reverse course in the season’s final road game.

3. At Michigan (Nov 7)

The Wolverines undoubtedly have the talent, but can they put it together on offense under second-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis? They’ll replace quarterback Shea Patterson and look to fill one of their outside receiver spots following the transfer of Tarik Black to Texas. The Wolverines are expected to return yet another strong defense, but the Terps haven’t enjoyed success against Michigan since their first year in the Big Ten.

4. Wisconsin (Oct 24)

The Badgers will begin life after Jonathan Taylor in 2020 as quarterback Jack Coan enters his second year, but he will have to do it without electric slot receiver Aron Cruickshank (transfer to Rutgers) and Quintez Cephus (NFL). The Badgers have consistently controlled the trenches in the previous three meetings, an area of concern for Maryland heading into 2020, and expect a stout defense in 2020. Come October 24, Maryland will look to avenge their 31-24 loss the last time the Badgers came to town.

5. At Indiana (Oct 10)

Coming off their most successful season in nearly 30 years, the Hoosiers will welcome freshman phenom Michael Penix back to the starting quarterback position, though Indiana will be without veteran Peyton Ramsey after he transferred to Northwestern. Maryland fans are no stranger to Indiana’s offensive success as new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan could take the Hoosiers to new heights this fall with their top three receivers and running backs back for another season. The Hoosiers and Terps have scored at least 28 points in their last five contests with an average point differential of 5.2 points in that span. While another close game could determine Maryland’s bowl eligibility, the Hoosiers have the pieces to make the same type of jump this season that the Gophers enjoyed a season ago.

6. Minnesota (Oct 3)

The Golden Gophers were the biggest surprise in arguably all of college football last season after going 11-2 before capping it off with a bowl win over Auburn. Heading into 2020, new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will have tools at his disposal as he welcomes back start quarterback Tanner Morgan and receiver Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell. While the offense will look to pick up from last year’s success, the defense will have to replace star safety Antoine Winfield and linebackers Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber from a defense that allowed under 23 points per game. The road team has won three of the five matchups between the two programs as Maryland will host the Gophers this fall, but only once has the matchup stayed within a one-possession game.

7. At Northwestern (Oct 17)

The Wildcats do welcome Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey to the team this year. After disappointing results from Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson in 2019, Ramsey has shown the athleticism and arm strength needed to lead a Big Ten-caliber offense, giving Northwestern a tough offensive weapon to game plan for. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald does welcome much of the core from last year’s team, though the Wildcats fell short of preseason expectations. Fitzgerald is known for his defense and the Wildcats are expected to return to form this season, while new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian looks to recharge the offense.

8. Michigan State (Nov 28)

The Spartans could be a team that suffers from the lost time this offseason as they transition a new coaching staff to East Lansing after head coach Mel Tucker was hired from Colorado. The Spartans’ offensive identity will likely focus around returning running back Elijah Collins, who helped provide consistency for the rushing attack in 2019. Questions surrounding the quarterback position could determine their success, though, while senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons will look to captain the defense. While Tucker has his work cut out for him in year one, the Spartans could find their grove for the season-finale against Maryland with a potential bowl bid on the line.

9. At West Virginia (Sept 19)

In their first matchup in five years, the Terps will return to Morgantown as Maryland and West Virginia rekindle their matchup, with the Mountaineers holding a 28-22 series edge. This time, second-year head coach Neal Brown will look to bring the Mountaineers back to bowl eligibility after finishing 5-7 a season ago as all eyes are on the quarterback position heading into fall. West Virginia struggled offensively a season ago, finishing 116 in the nation in scoring offense (20.6 ppg), 128 in rushing offense (73.25 ypg) and 129 in both rushing touchdowns (7) and yards per carry (2.63). Brown brought in Penn State wide receiver coach Gerad Parker as the new co-offensive coordinator as he and Chad Scott split duties. While the Mountaineers will look to recharge on offense, the defense had their moments in 2019 and will lean on sophomore Tykee Smith to continue to spearhead the defense.

10. Rutgers (Oct 31)

New head coach Greg Schiano has replenished the Scarlet Knights’ roster through the transfer portal, adding Baylor quarterback Peyton Powell, Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and plucked defensive tackle Malik Barrow and Michael Dwumfour from UCF and Michigan, respectively. That gives the Scarlet Knights ammo on both sides of the ball as Rutgers builds the trenches. Like Maryland, Rutgers will look to fight through quarterback questions in 2020 but for the Scarlet Knights, running back Isaih Pacheco will help alleviate those concerns. This is a more talented team than in years past thanks to Schiano’s recruiting, making this a more difficult game than last year’s 44-7 thrashing.

11. Northern Illinois (Sept 12)

Maryland’s second home game of the season should be tougher than the first, but the Terps are expected to be the heavy favorite. Northern Illinois saw their fourth starter enter the transfer portal after defensive end Matt Lorbeck announced his decision. He joins first team all-MAC defensive tackle Jack Heflin, third team all-MAC tight end Mitchell Brinkman and offensive lineman Christopher Perez. The turbulent offseason has set up second-year head coach Thomass Hammock with a tall task as the program turns the page from their 5-7 record in 2019.

12. Towson (Sept 5)

In the season-opener, the Terps will be largely expected to coast at home.