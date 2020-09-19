SI.com
New Schedule Released for Maryland Football 2020 Season

AhmedGhafir

Three days after the Big Ten has formally announced the return of fall sports, the Big Ten released their schedule on Saturday morning as the Terps learn their fate for the nine-week season.

Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez confirmed during Wednesday's press conference that the Big Ten will move forward with an '8+1' model with the final game of the season expected to be played in dorms in Detroit, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Indianapolis. 

Full schedule:

October 24: @ Northwestern

October 31: Minnesota

November 7: @ Penn State

November 14: Ohio State

November 21: Michigan State

November 28: @ Indiana

December 5: @ Michigan

December 12: Rutgers

December 19: Championship week

Despite four home and away games for the 2020 slate, the Big Ten announced there will be no fans this season as Maryland athletic director Damon Evans explained the rationale in this week's virtual media availability.

“All along we knew that that was a possibility," Evans said. "When we take a look across the country in the sports that are in play right now, fans have really really been limited. We wanted to make sure that we worked with our local county government and the state government to do what's most appropriate to protect our communities as we move forward, so we knew that was a possibility all along. We were more focused on trying to get the medical protocols in place, that would protect our team and allow our team to get back to competing so it will be a little bit different without fans, but I know I receive a lot of text messages and emails today from fans, expressing how excited they are about us getting back and the opportunity to watch the Terps on TV.”

Maryland is expected to kick off fall camp next week with just five weeks until the start of the Big Ten season. 

