Previewing Maryland's Possible Tenth Game Conference Opponents

The Big Ten kicked off the domino effect among Power Five conferences this week when they announced the conference would move to a conference-only slate for the upcoming 2020 fall season. For Maryland football, the loss of three non-conference games gives Maryland a tougher slate for the fall although they’ll have one win under their belt with a proposed solution for bowl eligibility.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren added earlier this week that the Big Ten will spend the next week to analyze scheduling conflicts ahead of the season with the expectation that a tenth Big Ten game would be added to each team’s schedule. That leaves four possible teams for Maryland—Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue. As the Vegas odds have the over/under set for 2.5 for Maryland heading into the adjusted schedule, we take a look at the four possible conference opponents for the Terps this fall.

Illinois

2019 record: 6-7 (4-5)

Last matchup: 2018-W, 63-33

In what turned out to be the first of several big games from former running back Javon Leake, Maryland coasted by the Illini. Leake became the first player in Big Ten history to win the Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week as he 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just five carries, in addition to a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

2020 Projection: Illinois enters the season with questions at the quarterback spot as veteran Brandon Peters looks to regain control, while the rushing attack will need to reidentify themselves. It could be a transition year for Lovie Smith after a bounce back season, but they’ll get a big boost at receiver in former USC transfer Joel Imaorbhebhe.

Iowa

2019 record: 10-3 (6-3)

Last matchup: 2018, L 23-0

The Hawkeyes held control from beginning to end as the Terps’ offense struggled to find their groove. Former Maryland QB Kasim Hill, now at Tennessee, led the team in passing despite finishing with just 47 yards and an interception. Just seven first downs and 115 total yards of offense failed to give Maryland much of a fight as they fell 23-0 under interim head coach Matt Canada.

2020 Projection: After posting another ten-win season under Kirk Ferentz, quarterback Spencer Petras is the expected starting quarterback to lead another Hawkeye team built in the trenches. They’ll have a deep receiver unit in 2020 with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, while the special teams unit returns All-America kicker Keith Duncan. The offensive line will need to embody the ‘next man up’ mentality to replace left tackle Tristan Wirfs, while the defensive line will adjust to life with A.J. Epenesa. Under Ferentz, Iowa will be a tough matchup as Maryland looked to the juco market to bolster the size in the trenches; this game would serve as a key barometer on both sides.

Nebraska

2019 record: 5-7 (3-4)

Last matchup: 2019, L 54-9

Nebraska entered the matchup in the midst of a four-game slide, but they didn’t show it. The expectation for Maryland was for true freshman Lance Legendre to play a bigger role in the game plan before a big hit in the first half sidelined him for the remainder of the game, cutting his season short a week early. His absence left junior Josh Jackson and Pigrome battling for reps as Maryland tried leaning on an injured McFarland to help provide the jolt on the ground. Javon Leake scored the lone touchdown for Maryland as he finished the day with 80 rushing yards on eight carries, but the Cornhuskers found their groove early with 305 yards as ten different receivers tallied a catch.

2020 Projection: the Cornhuskers will have to prove their offensive chemistry on the field before third-year head coach Scott Frost elevates the program. Quarterback Adrian Martinez found his stride at times during conference play, but the lack of consistency raised concerns. Nebraska hopes the returning experience bolsters the team in 2020 as Martinez is one of eleven players with five or more starts. Could be a breakout season for versatile weapon Wan’Dale Robinson if the Cornhuskers get it together on offense.

Purdue

2019 record: 4-8 (3-6)

Last matchup: 2019, L 40-14

A pair of second quarter touchdowns from Leake and Pigrome helped keep the Terps within a one-possession game before the Boilermakers scored 20 unanswered points. Despite the loss, sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus recorded his second 100-yard game on the season, becoming the first receiver to do so since DJ Moore in 2017. The offense couldn’t fire back with Purdue, however, as new starting quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and completed over 80% of his passes as he had his way from beginning to end. The road loss was the first in a seven-game losing streak to close the 2019 season.

2020 Projection: Purdue established confidence in their quarterback depth last season as Plummer and Aidan O’Connell battle it out for the starting job, but whoever is back in the pocket will have two electric weapons in Rondale Moore and David Bell. The versatility in the passing game and package options with Moore helps soften the blow for their rushing attack, which will need to prove themselves this fall. Defensively, George Karlaftis is expected to solidify himself among the nation’s elite pass-rushers as the Freshman All-American started all twelve games a season ago. Purdue could make some noise with the talent in their two-deep.

Maryland’s 2020 Conference Opponents

Indiana

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Rutgers

Wisconsin