The addition of former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Friday gave Maryland fans a jolt of optimism for the future under head coach Mike Locksley. His addition gives Maryland a young quarterback to help groom the offense of the future, but the connection between Tagovailoa and elite wide receiver signee Rakim Jarrett gives the offense more fire power. As fans take the next months to ponder what the potential connection between Tagovailoa and Jarrett would look like, we take a look back at the most productive quarterback-wide receiver connections in program history.

5. QB CJ Brown Brown & WR Stefon Diggs (2012-2014)

Sixth-year senior CJ Brown didn’t have the arm strength to turn Maryland’s passing attack into a more vertical offensive, but the addition of former Good Counsel wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave Brown an explosive weapon across the middle. Despite battling through injuries throughout his career, his dual-threat ability gave the Terps another weapon on the ground, though Brown does sit fourth all-time in passing yards in a career (5,372). A big reason was the big-play threat from Diggs with every touch, regardless of who was around him.

Diggs gave Maryland fans three years worth of jaw-dropping highlights, turning short throws across the middle into big plays down the sideline. The former Good Counsel five-star finished his Maryland career with over 2,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, while Brown’s toughness and mobility is a big reason why Brown is tied for fourth in program history with nine 100-yard rushing games in his career. The duo were integral pieces to the offense during their three-year overlap, taking the program to the Military Bowl before losing to Marshall in 2013. Both returned for their final season in College Park and led the Terps to 7-6 in the first season in the Big Ten, including road wins against Michigan and Penn State.

4. QB Chris Turner & WR Heyward-Bey (2007-2008)

Maryland enjoyed four wins over ranked teams in 2007 (Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest) and a big reason was the emergence of quarterback Chris Turner. Though Turner drew interest from Boise State, Oregon and Texas Tech among others, the California native waited his turn his first two years on campus, but an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Steffy gave Turner a chance to prove himself. Turner found rhythm with deep-threat receiver target Darrius Heyward Bey as Turner ranked third in the ACC in passing efficiency as a sophomore. Turner still sits within the top five in career completion percentage (59.6%) and passing yards (6,543), while Heyward-Bey sits within the top ten in career reception (138) and yards (2,089). Heyward-Bey went on to enjoy a ten year NFL career with the Colts, Raiders and Steelers as he solidified himself with the Raiders, but the Turner-Heyward-Bey connection gave Maryland’s offense some ammo under then-offensive coordinator James Franklin.

3. QB Scott Milanovich & WR Jermaine Lewis (1992-1994)

A three-year starter from 1992 to 1994, Milanovich still holds the program record for most passing yards in both a season (3,499 yards in 1993) and career (7,301). Despite posting a winning record just once during his four-year career, Milanovich’s arm strength helped him rewrite the record books as he still holds the program record for most 400-yard games in a career (5). Sheer volume of attempts didn’t contribute to his success as Milanovich still holds the program record as a sophomore, junior and senior for highest single-season completion percentage. It helped to have wide receiver Jermaine Lewis at his disposal as the Roosevelt High School alum finished his Terp career with nearly 3,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 193 catches. Lewis built the trust with Milanovich early in his career as he became the team’s second-leading receiver with nearly 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns before solidifying his standing as a senior. Lewis went on to establish himself as one of the NFL’s top return specialists as he shined with 152 all-purpose yards in the Baltimore Raven’s first Super Bowl victory, including an 84-yard kickoff return. Milanovich, meanwhile, played four years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before transitioning into coaching.

2. QB Danny O’Brien & WR Torrey Smith (2010)

It was a short-lived career for Danny O’Brien as the two-year starter had contrasting results as a casuality of the coaching change. In what would be the final season for head coach Ralph Friedgen, the North Carolina native flourished as a redshirt freshman on his way to being named the ACC Rookie of the Year. O’Brien finished the 2010 season ranked fourth in the ACC in passing efficiency and fifth nationally among FBS freshmen before being named ACC Rookie of the Week five times. His 22 touchdowns to eight interceptions helped O’Brien finish second among FBS freshmen, but junior receiver Torrey Smith helped make it possible. Smith still holds the record for career all-purpose yards (5,264), but arguably his most impressive feat is that his single-season production in each of his three seasons all sit within the top-twelve in program history for all-purpose yards. Smith went on to enjoy a successful eight-year career in the NFL and a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens and Eagles.

1. QB Boomer Esiason & WR Greg Hill (1982-1983)

The most decorated quarterback in program history, Esiason went on to enjoy a successful career in the NFL as he earned the 1988 MVP award and four Pro Bowl selections during his 14-year career largely with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before he stepped foot on the field as a pro, Esiason reset the Maryland record books as he threw for 6,259 yards during his three-year career. Esiason still sits top ten in efficiency rating (126.04) and threw for over 2,000 yards as a sophomore and junior as former wide receiver Greg Hill solidified himself as the go-to target. The duo’s success as sophomores helped set the stage for then-first year head coach Bobby Ross. Maryland finished the 1982 and 1983 seasons with an 8-4 record, only for Ross to top that with nine wins in the two seasons to follow. Hill still sits within the top five for all-purpose yards per play in a season (19.97) and inside the top ten for yards per catch (17.74) and receiving yards in a season (820).