Maryland’s Next Opponent, UCLA, is No Day at the Beach
Two weeks ago, things looked a lot different for Maryland’s football team.
Same with UCLA.
Maryland was rolling at 4-0, with home games ahead against Washington and Nebraska, both established and successful programs. But those anticipated difficult games represented an opportunity for the Terps, who wanted to capitalize on their fast start and establish themselves as a Big Ten force.
Two weeks ago, UCLA’s season was in freefall. The Bruins were 0-4, that included ugly losses to UNLV and New Mexico. They fired their coach. It was expected to be a rough season for the Bruins, but this was ridiculous.
Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) and UCLA (2-4, 2-1) meet on Saturday night at 7 ET (FS1) at the Rose Bowl, the Terps’ first visit to the iconic stadium by the San Gabriel Mountains.
And in those ensuing two weeks? Chaos, for sure.
What happened to both teams?
Maryland lost to Washington and Nebraska in heartbreaking fashion. The Terps led Washington by 20-0, and 20-3 in the fourth quarter before losing, 24-20.
Nebraska was behind by 10 points in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 34-31 win in the final 1:08.
Meanwhile, UCLA set the college football world ablaze. First, a shocking upset over No. 7 Penn State, 42-37. Then, a 38-13 win at Michigan State.
Suddenly, UCLA was one of the hottest teams in the nation. And Maryland wasn’t.
What the Terps face
Credit for UCLA’s revitalization belongs to offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel, who was promoted to that job when interim coach Tim Skipper replaced DeShaun Foster. Neuheisel is the son of former Colorado, Washington, and UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel.
“I call it playing with house money,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said at a news conference this week about UCLA’s coaching change after its slow start.
“You can go out and call flea flickers, you can call double passes, you can onside kick. You can do whatever you need to because you’ve got nothing to lose other than, ‘Hey, let’s find a way to kind of get this group going,’ and Coach Skipper has found a way to do that.
“That staff has done a tremendous job in a tough circumstance.”
Watching Nico Iamaleava
Under Jerry Neuheisel, quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s game has taken off. He has become an unleashed running and passing threat. Against Penn State, Iamaleava rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and completed 17-of-24 passes for 166 yards and two more touchdowns.
Maryland’s stout defense will face a serious challenge in Iamaleava, who transferred to UCLA from Tennessee. The Terps have some impressive defensive stats, including:
* No. 1 in FBS with a +10 turnover differential. Maryland has forced 13 turnovers and only given up the ball three times.
* Maryland ranks 13th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten in points allowed (16.8 per game).
* Maryland leads the nation with 12 interceptions, which were returned for 282 yards.
* The Terps have three pick-sixes.
* Maryland is one of seven teams to not allow a point off its giveaways.
* No opponent has scored on its first drive against the Terps this season.
* Maryland has 20 sacks, second in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation. The Terps average 3.3 sacks per game.
Maryland on offense
The Terps’ offense revolves around true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, a local guy from Glen Burnie, Md., who has been outstanding.
He has 10 touchdown passes in six games, tied for third among true freshman since 2019. Sam Howell (15) and Caleb Williams (14) had more.
The Terps have averaged 30.1 points per game.
Washington has enjoyed excellent protection. The Terps’ offensive line has allowed just three sacks, second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s two sacks.
UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams said at a news conference this week about the Terps’ offense: “Good, dynamic passing offense. They got a good quarterback. he can throw the ball. They got good receivers.
“They got a pretty solid O-line up front. So they got things. You know, it's the Big Ten, so we got to come every week. We got to bring it.
“I’ve played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, ‘You on the field for a reason.’ Don’t matter if you’re 18 or if you’re 28, it don’t matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure.”
This game could be a turning point for both teams. Will UCLA continue to roll? Will Maryland get its season back on track?
“In the last two games, it’s my job to figure it out,” Locksley said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting some young players in a little earlier in the first and second quarter to take some plays off of the veteran starters.
“Our best players have to be in the best possible position to make plays in the fourth quarter.”