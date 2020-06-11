Head coach Mike Locksley is set to join the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, which will virtually take place on June 22 and 23. The event began in 2018 as a result of the NFL’s efforts to expand the Rooney Rule, where the two-day event promotes opportunities for minority coaches in both the NFL and NCAA to improve the sport’s diversity with the partnership between the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame.

A former defensive back at Towson, Locksley spent his first four years as a defensive coach before being named the wide receiver/tight end coach at Army in 1996. His shift to the offensive side of the ball brought opportunities across the country, where he spent time as the running backs coach at Maryland and Florida before being named offensive coordinator at Illinois in 2005.

Three Deepest Units for Maryland in 2020

"This is my third year being part of this outstanding program that gives minority coaches a great opportunity to learn and make connections," said Locksley in a release on Wednesday. "I realized early in my coaching career that I wanted to create offensive schemes and be part of that side of the ball. That switch has provided me so many opportunities throughout my career and I relish in the opportunity to pay it back by not only being part of this summit, but also being available to any of these guys as they progress in their careers."

The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are among the 36 coaches and presenters invited to this year’s summit.

Below is the full list of coaches expected: