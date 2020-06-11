AllTerrapins
Locksley Set to Join Quarterback Coaching Summit

AhmedGhafir

Head coach Mike Locksley is set to join the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, which will virtually take place on June 22 and 23. The event began in 2018 as a result of the NFL’s efforts to expand the Rooney Rule, where the two-day event promotes opportunities for minority coaches in both the NFL and NCAA to improve the sport’s diversity with the partnership between the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame.

A former defensive back at Towson, Locksley spent his first four years as a defensive coach before being named the wide receiver/tight end coach at Army in 1996. His shift to the offensive side of the ball brought opportunities across the country, where he spent time as the running backs coach at Maryland and Florida before being named offensive coordinator at Illinois in 2005.

Three Deepest Units for Maryland in 2020

"This is my third year being part of this outstanding program that gives minority coaches a great opportunity to learn and make connections," said Locksley in a release on Wednesday. "I realized early in my coaching career that I wanted to create offensive schemes and be part of that side of the ball. That switch has provided me so many opportunities throughout my career and I relish in the opportunity to pay it back by not only being part of this summit, but also being available to any of these guys as they progress in their careers."

The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are among the 36 coaches and presenters invited to this year’s summit.

Below is the full list of coaches expected:

Name
Team

Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs

Marcus Brady

Indianapolis Colts

Morocco Brown

Indianapolis Colts

Jim Caldwell

Former NFL Head Coach

Dave Canales

Seattle Seahawks

Ronald Curry

New Orleans Saints

Dick Daniels

BCFHOF

Joshua Dean

Lincoln University

George Edwards

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Elliott

Clemson University

Broderick Fobbs

Grambling State University

Erik Frazier

Montana State

Leslie Frazier

Buffalo Bills

Josh Gattis

University of Michigan

Billy Gonzales

University of Florida

Harold Goodwin

Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Pep Hamilton

Los Angeles Chargers

James "Shack" Harris

BCFHOF

Champ Kelly

Chicago Bears

Shaun King

IMG Academy

Byron Leftwich

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michael Locksley

University of Maryland

Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Chargers

Martin Mayhew

San Francisco 49ers

Woody McCorvey

Clemson University

Garrick McGee

Former Head Coach

Reggie McKenzie

Miami Dolphins

Raheem Morris

Atlanta Falcons

Jimmy Raye Jr.

NFL Consultant

Jimmy Raye III

Detroit Lions

Jerry Reese

Former NFL General Manager

Robert Saleh

San Francisco 49ers

Willie Simmons

Florida A&M University

Marques Tuiasosopo

University of Cal

Trumaine Watson

Virginia State University

Doug Williams

Washington Redskins

