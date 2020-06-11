Locksley Set to Join Quarterback Coaching Summit
AhmedGhafir
Head coach Mike Locksley is set to join the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, which will virtually take place on June 22 and 23. The event began in 2018 as a result of the NFL’s efforts to expand the Rooney Rule, where the two-day event promotes opportunities for minority coaches in both the NFL and NCAA to improve the sport’s diversity with the partnership between the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame.
A former defensive back at Towson, Locksley spent his first four years as a defensive coach before being named the wide receiver/tight end coach at Army in 1996. His shift to the offensive side of the ball brought opportunities across the country, where he spent time as the running backs coach at Maryland and Florida before being named offensive coordinator at Illinois in 2005.
"This is my third year being part of this outstanding program that gives minority coaches a great opportunity to learn and make connections," said Locksley in a release on Wednesday. "I realized early in my coaching career that I wanted to create offensive schemes and be part of that side of the ball. That switch has provided me so many opportunities throughout my career and I relish in the opportunity to pay it back by not only being part of this summit, but also being available to any of these guys as they progress in their careers."
The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are among the 36 coaches and presenters invited to this year’s summit.
Below is the full list of coaches expected:
Name
Team
Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City Chiefs
Marcus Brady
Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown
Indianapolis Colts
Jim Caldwell
Former NFL Head Coach
Dave Canales
Seattle Seahawks
Ronald Curry
New Orleans Saints
Dick Daniels
BCFHOF
Joshua Dean
Lincoln University
George Edwards
Dallas Cowboys
Tony Elliott
Clemson University
Broderick Fobbs
Grambling State University
Erik Frazier
Montana State
Leslie Frazier
Buffalo Bills
Josh Gattis
University of Michigan
Billy Gonzales
University of Florida
Harold Goodwin
Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Pep Hamilton
Los Angeles Chargers
James "Shack" Harris
BCFHOF
Champ Kelly
Chicago Bears
Shaun King
IMG Academy
Byron Leftwich
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Locksley
University of Maryland
Anthony Lynn
Los Angeles Chargers
Martin Mayhew
San Francisco 49ers
Woody McCorvey
Clemson University
Garrick McGee
Former Head Coach
Reggie McKenzie
Miami Dolphins
Raheem Morris
Atlanta Falcons
Jimmy Raye Jr.
NFL Consultant
Jimmy Raye III
Detroit Lions
Jerry Reese
Former NFL General Manager
Robert Saleh
San Francisco 49ers
Willie Simmons
Florida A&M University
Marques Tuiasosopo
University of Cal
Trumaine Watson
Virginia State University
Doug Williams
Washington Redskins