Northwest Assistant Miles Gray Serves as Mentor, Inspiration to Generation of Prospects

AhmedGhafir

Northwest wide receiver coach Miles Gray knows what it means to be a mentor for the next generation. The local mentor has delved into the coaching world as Gray is the founder of WRU, LLC, a wide receiver coaching, training and development program that attracts local prospects such as DeMatha wide receiver Robert Jones, Towson walk-on Eddie Dumas, Oxon Hill (MD) receiver Malik Baker and Villanova running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye. The motivation has never changed, according to Gray.

“It’s really all about being who I needed,” he told All Terrapins. “Growing up, my dad died when I was 13, 14 years old so I didn’t really have a male role model in my high school years, the years a young man really needs someone. I didn’t really have someone directly or in the household and we all know kids these days face that same issue, so I try and be that guy that kids need on and off the field, in the classroom, how they handle issues with their parents. I want to give it all full circle, some of these kids I’m involved in their everyday life like school, recruiting, talking to coaches.”

His impact off the field is a big reason why Gray puts emphasis on youth football to instill that discipline at a young age. It just helps now to be able to make that impact within the area’s top two grassroot leagues. “Youth football is the foundation of the sport. That’s where most student-athletes fall in love with the game. It’s amazing to see a blank canvas tap in and get better every single workout . I love and enjoy working with 2 of the top youth organizations in the area. (Columbia Ravens & Montgomery Village Chiefs). Some of the top talent in the area have came out of both programs.”

“When football is over, you still have to be set as a man and things like that. So I try to be that mentor, role model, big brother and be there for them whenever they need me whether it’s 2 or 3 in the morning.”

Becoming that mentor has been even more critical for Gray this offseason as prospects find new ways to turn coaches’ heads during an abnormal cycle.

“It’s a difficult process to take. I know a lot of kids get frustrated with the process and not getting the offers they deserve and I’ve gotten to see it through Kaden [Prather] and Peter [Kilwata] who have every offer you can think of to kids who have two or three offers. I told Kaden the same as other kids, you’ve got to trust the plan and believe that something can happen. God will make sure that you’re taken care of and football is not your end all be all which I think a lot of kids are realizing through COVID, you’re going to see that without football life goes on. So I just really try and tell kids their grades, you can be the best player in the world but if you’re grades aren’t right, schools can’t get you. So trusting your plans right number one, getting your grades right number two then football because without the grades you’re not going to play college football.”

Between his own socially-distant training and workouts, Gray has helped local prospects set up times with each other to help add repetition to their offseason development plan. “I’ve been able to connect with some DB trainers one-on-one with small groups. The way I look at it Monday through Friday I work with my receivers to make sure we get right and we do our individual drills and I kind of leave it on them to find their own DBs to work with just with COVID.” But the abundance of coaches in the area helps as Joseph Hooks, founder of the 480 Club, also gets a chance to help develop kids as Gray added “in my opinion they’re the best program in the area, so that’s another place they can go showcase their talents.”

While preaching and applying patience is easier said than done, having two elite Power Five wide receivers within his unit not only adds to the offensive firepower at Northwest but provided another role model for rising athletes in the area.

“It’s a blessing to have two guys like that. I didn’t start coaching for two four star receivers, so it’s been great to sit back and see how they handle the media, football, school. I’ve been able to take them on visits, combines and watch how they’ve grown maturity-wise talking to coaches, but then they get to get on the field and display why they work hard.”

