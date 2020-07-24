AllTerrapins
NFL Undrafted Rookies Hurt by NFL's Reduced Roster Limit for Training Camp

AhmedGhafir

The NFL Players Association and league’s owners announced their agreement on Tuesday to eliminate the four 2020 preseason games while also reducing the training camp roster size from 90 to 80 to help facilitate stronger social distancing measures. The agreement to drop all preseason games came just a day after the league caved to the union’s original demand, but the decision to eliminate ten roster spots could put additional strain on players across the league, including undrafted rookies.

That includes linebacker Keandre Jones, cornerback Tino Ellis, running back Javon Leake and tight end Tyler Mabry who signed with the Bears, Saints, Giants and Seahawks, respectively. The 53-man roster limit is still upheld for the 2020 season, but the limited roster size coupled with no preseason games marginalizes their chances of making the Week One roster while reducing their margin of error in their opening days.

After transferring from Ohio State, former linebacker Keandre Jones emerged as a team leader in his lone season at Maryland where he slid into the starting SAM role and was honored as Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Jones opted to sign with Chicago over a trio of other teams following April’s draft where he is one of five rookie linebackers on the current roster. Meanwhile, converted cornerback Tino Ellis signed with the New Orleans Saints as he reunites with his senior year position coach, Cory Robinson. Ellis joins a loaded secondary that features Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, though the Saints have just seven cornerbacks on the roster as Ellis is one of two incoming rookies. Ellis has regained full health and speed after missing half of his senior season due to injury, but the lack of in-game reps for the rookie magnifies his performance during camp.

Leake, however, brings versatility to New York where he could shine in two facets of the game to make a less expendable piece. After failing to record a special teams touchdown in 2020, even Maryland head coach Mike Locksley noted Leake’s value as the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year can find continued success in the NFL as he carves out his niche.

“Home run speed, toughness, catches the ball well out of the backfield,” Locksley said in an interview earlier this month. “Obviously it’s his value as a returner—and I think he can also be a punt returner, something we made him work on throughout his career even though he wasn’t the primary guy but has great ball skills so there’s no doubt in my mind he has the ability to be a three-down guy, the ability to play on third downs and be a receiver that gives you something.” 

Tight end Tyler Mabry shined as a blocking tight end that can serve as a decoy in the passing attack with his soft hands, but his blocking ability could garner him a strong look despite being one of three rookie tight ends on the roster. 

The quartet are among the 20 former Terps currently in the NFL, joining the likes of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Panthers receiver DJ Moore and Packers safety Darnell Savage. Meanwhile, the NFL and NFLPA continue to hash out key health and safety protocols as players begin reporting to team facilities for COVID-19 testing. Players must produce two negative results over the first four days before allowed in the team facilities on the fifth day, according to ESPN. Daily testing will continue for two weeks and will only move to every other day if a team sees positivity rate below five percent. 

