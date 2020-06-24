AllTerrapins
Terp Profile: Nose Tackle Oluwaseun Oluwatimi

AhmedGhafir

Name: Oluwaseun Oluwatimi

Position: Defensive line

Height/Weight: 5’11”/297

Class: senior

2019 Stats: 22 tackles, six TFLs, 0.5 sacks; started all 12 games

Breakdown:

Senior Oluwaseun “Seun” Oluwatimi is an example of seizing the opportunity as he enters his final season with the program. The former DeMatha lineman walked-on for the Terps in 2016 alongside four of his teammates—then-wide receiver Tino Ellis, offensive guard Terrance Davis, wide receiver DJ Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison. The signature of all for top targets proved themselves as impact players through their time, but Oluwatimi never looked back once he stepped onto the field.

After redshirting his freshman year during 2016, Oluwatimi immediately pushed senior Kingsley Opara and sophomore Adam McLean atop the rotation as he notched his first career sack in the season-opening road win against Texas. His 14 tackles in 12 games vaulted him further into the defensive line rotation as a junior before he earned his first career start in Maryland’s first Big Ten conference game against Minnesota. After being just one of five players to start all 12 games in 2019, Oluwatimi has now played in 36 consecutive games.

That experience has helped Oluwatimi his reputation as the staple along the Terps’ defensive line as he enters 2020 as the expected starting nose tackle. He’ll be relied on heavily along the front three to improve the run defense as the defensive staff tools with their defensive rotation to generate more pressure this fall. The struggles along the front seven will need to be addressed by the full unit as Maryland also signed interior linemen Almosse Titi, Tre Smith and Ami Finau to close the 2020 class, but the experience that Oluwatimi brings will be heavily leaned on to help Maryland control the trenches this fall.

