On This Day: Junior Rakim Jarrett Reels In Game-Winning Touchdown

It was Maryland who pulled off the stunner during the first early signing period last year when elite St. John’s (DC) wide receiver Rakim Jarrett flipped his commitment from LSU to the Terps. The elite local receiver headlined a stellar haul at the position Locksley and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as Jarrett joined Nick DeGennaro, Deajaun McDougle and Corey Dyches in College Park. Two years ago yesterday, Jarrett made the game-sealing play in a thrilling five-overtime thriller that led then-fourth ranked St. John’s to a victory over eleventh-ranked Miami Central (FL).

The 6-foot, 193-pound wideout reeled in a 25-yard touchdown reception from current BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava to seal the 37-34 victory for the Cadets. The win served as the third of nine consecutive victories for St. John’s as they stormed into the playoffs with an undefeated record before falling to Gonzaga in round one of the WCAC playoffs. Gonzaga went on to win the championship over DeMatha after a seesaw battle in the final minute ended with a 55-yard hail mary from quarterback Caleb Williams as they secured their first conference championship since 2002.

Jarrett went on to lead the Cadets back inxto the WCAC championship as a senior before falling to Good Counsel 16-14. The three-time First Team WCAC selection capped his high school career as the All-Met Offensive Player of the Year as he hauled in 950 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 60 catches. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley noted how Jarrett went to St. John’s to help the Cadets ascend in the WCAC ranks as he leaves his career with a championship under his belt. His determination for success excites the football staff as the wide receiver room is replenished with talent.

“I think the big thing for him is he's a kid that loves challenges,” Locksley said in December. “He really enjoys doing things and building. Again, using the example of him going to St. John's over some other local schools that have had great success. It talks a lot about the character. I think the epitome of what this area represents, kind of a hard working, blue collar area. He's not a follower by any means. You win with guys like him.”

The signing day flip not only served as the surprise of the day nationally, but his addition rejuvenated Maryland’s recruiting efforts locally. Jarrett became the first St. John’s commit for Maryland since Kasim Hill and Camp Spence opted in back during the 2017 cycle, but the Terps broke into D.C. as Antwain Littleton, Taizse Johnson and Colby McDonald joined their teammate in the 2021 class. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still tabbed as the first elite local talent to spurn offers from the national elites in favor of the hometown school and Locksley knows Diggs’ impact left a lasting impression on Jarrett.

“He's a kid that grew up watching and rooting for Stefon Diggs. I think the effect of seeing what Stefon was able to do here, played heavily in it. Again, he's another one of these local guys and there’s challenges that come with that. We have really good players in this area. We've got three of the top high schools in the country located right here. If a guy like Rakim Jarrett thinks Maryland is good enough to help him develop on and off the field, the challenge is for other guys to believe the same thing. It has shown with the type of character Rakim has.”