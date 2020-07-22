Pair of Freshman Running Backs Key in Revamping Terps' Rushing Attack

Maryland’s running back room will look a lot different in 2020 than in years past as position coach Elijah Brooks leans on a pair of vets in seniors Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk to reidentify the rushing attack. The staff signed a pair of tailbacks last cycle to help bolster the unit’s depth as they went out-of-state to sign Michigan native Peny Boone and Oklahoma native Isaiah Jacobs.

Boone became the first to commit last summer as the elusive 6-foot, 230-pound running back showcased himself among the nation’s top backs on a loaded Martin Luther (MI) team. Though built for the Big Ten at 6-foot, 230-pounds, Boone’s deceptive speed and soft hands made him a versatile weapon a season ago as he tallied 1,282 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground on just 129 carries (9.94 ypc). The skillset that Boone showed by staying light on his feet at 230 pounds was a big reason he became a more coveted pledge down the stretch as new Spartans head coach Mel Tucker prioritized him down the stretch, but the need in the Maryland offense ultimately prevailed as Boone comes in with a chance to shine in year one.

Boone, the younger brother of former NFL running back Zurlon Tipton, finished his senior year named Second Team Dream Team Offense for Metro Detroit and capped his career as a two-time state champion. Boone remained the longstanding running back commitment in the class as Ebony Jackson and Maryland parted ways while Florida running back Kyjuan Herndon was briefly committed, but the longstanding interest in Owasso (OK) Isaiah Jacobs culminated in an early signing day commitment.

The vacancy alongside Boone led to that interest in Jacobs, the younger brother of Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs. Maryland had long been involved in his recruitment as running backs coach Elijah Brooks solidified his relationship, but the trust between the Jacobs family and Locksley from their time at Alabama helped the Terps keep their foot in the door. A late December official visit kept the Terps in the top group before going public with his pledge on the first afternoon of the early signing period.

Despite missing the majority of his senior year due to injury, the quick back has regained full health where he'll look to apply that burst in between the tackles as a true freshman. His frame at 215 pounds fits the style of Big Ten play, where he’ll be leaned on early in the running back rotation. With that burst, Maryland is hoping to have home-run threat where Jacobs can also check out of the backfield with his good hands.

It’s not as experienced of a rotation as Maryland fans are used to seeing out of the running back room, but the blend of skillsets will give running backs coach Elijah Brooks a chance to rotate the unit. But Boone and Jacobs can and will be relied on for productive seasons in hopes of a more balanced offense.