Projecting Maryland Football's Depth Chart Ahead of Fall Camp

Quarterback

First team: SR Josh Jackson

Second team: R-FR Lance Legendre

Biggest lurking variable in the quarterback room remains whether Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa receives his appeal from the NCAA. Maryland has remained cautiously optimistic for his chances of playing for 2020, which would give the unit their third scholarship quarterback for the season. If Tagovailoa is eligible, he could contend for the starting job. Reasserting confidence is the biggest key for Josh Jackson in his final season of eligibility, while athletic quarterback Lance Legendre has rebounded from his season-ending injury and will look to flash his pocket presence to shake up the two-deep.

Running Back

First team: R-SR Jake Funk

Second team: SR Tayon Fleet-Davis

Glowing reviews for Jake Funk this offseason as the former Damascus standout enters his final year of eligibility. Fleet-Davis also returns as a senior to give the Terps another gritty downhill runner, but the two-deep doesn't do the unit justice. While position coach Elijah Brooks will turn to his pair of veterans to lead the way, freshmen running backs Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs also expect to play a key role in the rotation. Michigan transfer Jordan Castleberry has also received a scholarship heading into the 2020 season and will look to take advantage of a wide-open depth chart. Chance for Maryland to reidentify the unit with some familiar and new faces, but Funk could be the one listed as RB1.

Wide Receiver

WR-X

First team: R-SO Jeshaun Jones

Second team: JR Darryl Jones or JR Brian Cobbs

WR-H

First team: SR DJ Turner

Second team: R-FR Dino Tomlin or R-SO DeJuan Ellis

WR-Z

First team: JR Dontay Demus

Second team: JR Carlos Carriere

Strong unit for second-year wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as the return of Jeshaun Jones adds even more versatility to the unit. Junior Dontay Demus, arguably Maryland's top 2021 NFL Draft prospect, has a chance to build off a breakout sophomore campaign that earned him added recognition across the conference while Locksley tabbed him as a potential breakout player earlier this offseason. Senior DJ Turner returns and will look to lock down the slot position, but a redshirt season for Dino Tomlin could be interesting to watch within the two-deep. Virginia Tech transfer DeJuan Ellis has a chance to flash his quick twitch in the slot in his first season on the field as a Terp.

Brian Cobbs, Darryl Jones and Carlos Carriere help provide even more depth as they've each carved out their niche in the offense, but the glaring oversight might be the four incoming freshmen receivers. Rakim Jarrett, Deajaun McDougle, Nick DeGennaro and Corey Dyches are all strong candidates to maximize their four games if the staff looks to preserve redshirts, which could be an interesting storyline given the depth at the position. Maryland will find snaps for the deep position room as the 2020 freshmen haul has provided a bright foundation for the future of the unit. Jarrett has the skillset and strength to play inside and out and DeGennaro could push Tomlin and Turner in the slot, while McDougle and Dyches have the ball skills in single coverage to make an impact on the outside. Talent won't be a question for the Terps' receivers this year but limiting drops from a season ago can help the offense take a step forward.

Tight End

First team: JR Chigoziem Okonkwo

Second team: R-FR Malik Jackson

Thin room heading into the season for Maryland but John Mackey Award nominee Chigoziem Okonkwo headlines the unit as he looks to become an even bigger threat in the passing attack. The junior product ended 2019 with the second-most catches on the team as his versatility saw him line up at receiver, as well. He'll be joined by Malik Jackson, a 2019 signee who redshirted in his first season with the program. News emerged on Wednesday evening that defensive end Tyler Baylor and linebacker Kam Blount have moved to tight end to double the number of scholarship tight ends in the room. That adds more intrigue to the position room, where the size and physical presence of Baylor could help fill a void alongside Jackson as a strong blocking tight end. Meanwhile, Blount showed his offensive skillset back in high school, so the duo will get a chance to work on their finesse at the position to round out the unit in 2020.

Offensive line

Left Tackle

First team: SO Jaelyn Duncan

Second team: SR TJ Bradley

Left Guard

First team: JR Johari Branch

Second team: SO Evan Gregory

Center

First team: SR Johnny Jordan

Second team: SO Austin Fontaine

Right Guard

First team: SO Austin Fontaine

Second team: SO Evan Gregory

Right Tackle

First team: JR Marcus Minor

Second team: SO Spencer Anderson or JR Tyran Hunt

2020 early enrollee Johari Branch may be the lone new name along the Terps' offensive line as position coach John Reagan enjoys some continuity in the trenches. Senior center Johnny Jordan returns to anchor the Maryland line while Marcus Minor and Jaelyn Duncan are expected to secure the starting right and left tackle positions. Meanwhile, converted defensive lineman Austin Fontaine filled in nicely a season ago and could springboard into the full-time starter at right guard. Sophomore Evan Gregory could play a bigger role in the two-deep as a reserve guard, while Spencer Anderson, TJ Bradley and Tyran Hunt will hope to dethrone the presumed starters in 2020. Bradley was a strong candidate to become Maryland's starting left tackle a season ago before a season-ending injury in spring practice, so with his return to full health, the former Lackawanna product could push Duncan. Maryland has eight scholarship offensive linemen between the 2019 and 2020 class that will look to make noise of their own within the two-deep, including Khris Love, Marcus Finger, Amelio Moran and Mason Lunsford.

Defensive Line

Defensive End

First team: JR Lawtez Rogers

Second team: SO Joseph Boletepeli

Nose Tackle

First team: SR Oluwaseun Oluwatimi

Second team: R-FR Anthony Booker

Defensive Tackle

First team: SR Sam Okuayinonu

Second team: JR B'Ahmad Miller

The addition of NC State transfer Joseph Boletepeli looms even larger heading into the season as he is expected to be eligible for the 2020 season. He'll push upperclassman Lawtez Rogers for the starting position as Rogers hopes for a stronger start compared to a season ago. Senior nose tackle Oluwaseun Oluwatimi gives Maryland consistency across the starting rotation as he'll take on double teams yet again in 2020, but the improved frame from redshirt freshman Anthony Booker could provide relief. Senior Sam Okuayinonu flashed a season ago in his first season with the program and looks to fill the shoes left by Keiron Howard a season ago. After two seasons with the program, Jalen Alexander has an opportunity at a bigger role within the two-deep while he could be pushed by junior B'Ahmad Miller.

Maryland also added plenty of assurance on the defensive side of the trenches, including Ami Finau, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Tre Smith, Almosse Titi and Riyad Wilmot, to help bolster the rotation. Nasili-Kite, Finau and Titi all come into College Park with added experience through junior college to give Locksley and new defensive line coach Brian Williams hope for impact players to help add needed size inside.

Linebackers

JACK

First team: R-SO Durell Nchami

Second team: SR Shaq Smith

MIKE

First team: JR Chance Campbell

Second team: SR Shaq Smith

WILL

First team: JR Ayinde Eley

Second team: SO Fa’Najae Gotay

SAM

First team: SO Cortez Andrews

Second team: FR Ruben Hyppolite

The notable change from a season ago is the move of senior linebacker Shaq Smith from the JACK to MIKE, giving him a chance to do what he does best. Junior Chance Campbell is coming off a strong 2019 campaign and will make it tough for starting reps against Smith, but the rotation of strong linebackers between the duo and expected WILL linebacker Ayinde Eley helps provide the strength for the defense. Gotay saw more than double the reps as a sophomore as he replaced Eley as the starting SAM linebacker for the season-finale, giving Maryland depth at the position.

Sophomore linebacker Cortez Andrews burned his redshirt season and is a strong candidate to replace current Chicago Bears linebacker Keandre Jones, while the natural talent from Ruben Hyppolite could provide day one impact to the defense. Trying to largely avoid freshmen with fall camp only set to begin, the excitement for Hyppolite's signature rung true throughout the 2020 cycle as the McArthur standout has the skillset to match the work ethic. Opposite of Andrews could be where Durell Nchami gets to shine. After missing the 2019 season due to a torn ACL, Nchami showed the raw talent and finished fourth on the team in tackles for loss (4.5) as a true freshman. His redshirt sophomore season gives him a chance to put it all together in a starting role.

Secondary

Cornerback

First team: JR Jakorian Bennett

Second team: SO Vincent Flythe

Cornerback

First team: SO Deonte Banks

Second team: SO Lavonte Gater

Safety

First team: SR Antwaine Richardson

Second team: FR Beau Brade or FR Osita Smith

Safety

First team: SO Nick Cross

Second team: JR Jordan Mosley

JuCo signee Jakorian Bennett was tabbed as an impact signee who brings the veteran experience from his two seasons at Hutchinson. The versatile defensive back has a strong chance to replace one of two senior cornerbacks to open the 2019 season, while Lavonte Gater, Deonte Banks and Vincent Flythe will battle out reps within the two-deep. The Terps' finished 2019 with the worst pass defense in the Big Ten, but the silver lining is the youth that returns to the secondary adds another offseason of development. New cornerbacks coach Henry Baker will have a full camp to work with his new secondary, while defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jon Hoke returns a stout backline.

Senior Antwaine Richardson served as a key mentor to the defense after missing the 2019 season due to injury, so he'll return along the backline to help provide a boost to the pass defense alongside sophomore standout Nick Cross. The Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten selection became the outright starter midway through the 2019 season as the true freshman came down with his first interception in the Week Four loss to Penn State. The tandem help provide ample reassurances to a defense looking to reverse course from a season ago. The experience and physicality of Jordan Mosley helps provide proven talent in the rotation, while true freshman Beau Brade and Osita Smith have a chance to make noise in their first preseason camp.

Special Teams

Kicker: JR Joseph Petrino

Punter: SO Colton Spangler or SO Anthony Pecorella

Kick Returner: WR DJ Turner

Punt Returner: WR DJ Turner

Junior kicker Joseph Petrino will look to return to freshman year form while sophomores Colton Spangler and Anthony Pecorella alternated reps a season ago at the position. They'll have a chance to separate themselves in camp for new special teams coach George Helow, while senior returner DJ Turner could be the go-to in the return game.