Ranking Maryland's New 2020 Opponents from Toughest to Easiest

The Big Ten officially announced plans on Wednesday for the ten-game, conference-only schedule for teams ahead of the week one kickoff expected on September 5. Maryland lost nonconference matchups against Northern Illinois, Towson and West Virginia while the added tenth conference game sends the Terps to Iowa in the first contest of the season. Dates have been shifted around from Maryland’s original schedule as the Terps will now face Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern and Rutgers in the month of September. While Maryland will also host Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin in October and November, we rank the toughest games on the Terps’ new schedule from toughest to easiest.

1. Ohio State (October 31)

The Buckeyes enter the 2020 season with the second-highest odds to win the national championship, according to William Hill Sportsbook, and for good measure. Head coach Ryan Day will look to have the Buckeyes rolling yet again as quarterback Justin Field reassured Buckeye fans that he will play this season. The offense will have to replace J.K. Dobbins, but it’s next man up for the Buckeyes with incoming Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon likely to assume the starting job. They’ll have a new face leading the defense with co-defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs joining the program following Jeff Haley becoming the new Boston College head coach. Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes return a stout defense. Maryland will look match their success the last time Ohio State was in town, when a failed two-point conversion in overtime sealed a 52-51 victory for the Buckeyes.

2. At Penn State (October 17)

Penn State has restocked from 2019 and will contend yet again for the Big Ten title and have won at least 11 games the last two seasons. Offensively, the Nittany Lions will have a new look with a new offensive coordinator, wide receiver and offensive line position coach while tight ends coach Tyler Bowen was promoted to co-offensive coordinator to help provide continuity. Junior linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of the 2020 season, leaving the Nittany Lions without their top player and a gaping hole in their linebacker unit. Maryland’s last win against Penn State came in Happy Valley during the Terps’ first season in the Big Ten, but since, the battle has turned into a one-sided affair. Head coach Mike Locksley and company will look to reverse course in the season’s final road game.

3. At Michigan (November 7)

The Wolverines undoubtedly have the talent, but can they put it together on offense under second-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis? They’ll replace quarterback Shea Patterson and look to fill one of their outside receiver spots following the transfer of Tarik Black to Texas. The Wolverines are expected to return yet another strong defense, but the Terps haven’t enjoyed success against Michigan since their first year in the Big Ten.

4. Wisconsin (Oct 3)

The Badgers will begin life after Jonathan Taylor in 2020 as quarterback Jack Coan enters his second year, but he will have to do it without electric slot receiver Aron Cruickshank (transfer to Rutgers) and Quintez Cephus (NFL). The Badgers have consistently controlled the trenches in the previous three meetings, an area of concern for Maryland heading into 2020, and expect a stout defense in 2020. Come October 3, Maryland will look to avenge their 31-24 loss the last time the Badgers came to town.

5. At Indiana (Oct 24)

Coming off their most successful season in nearly 30 years, the Hoosiers will welcome freshman phenom Michael Penix back to the starting quarterback position, though Indiana will be without veteran Peyton Ramsey after he transferred to Northwestern. Maryland fans are no stranger to Indiana’s offensive success as new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan could take the Hoosiers to new heights this fall with their top three receivers and running backs back for another season. The Hoosiers and Terps have scored at least 28 points in their last five contests with an average point differential of 5.2 points in that span. While another close game could determine Maryland’s bowl eligibility, the Hoosiers have the pieces to make the same type of jump this season that the Gophers enjoyed a season ago.

6. At Iowa (September 5)

The Hawkeyes will look to put an offseason worth of turmoil in the rear-view mirror when they hit the field against Maryland in the first game of the season. The Terps’ last matchup against the Hawkeyes came back in 2018 when the offense failed to score in the 23-0 road loss, but senior quarterback Spencer Petras will look to benefit from an expected stout offensive line that will replace offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was selected top five in the 2019 NFL Draft. For Maryland, it starts in the trenches heading into week one’s road matchup, but the Hawkeyes’ strong receiving core will prove as the first test for the young Maryland secondary.

7. Minnesota (November 21)

The Golden Gophers were the biggest surprise in arguably all of college football last season after going 11-2 before capping it off with a bowl win over Auburn. Heading into 2020, new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will have tools at his disposal as he welcomes back start quarterback Tanner Morgan, but star wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced on Tuesday that he will opt out of the upcoming season to likely point to Chris Autman-Bell as the Gophers’ go-to receiver. While the offense will look to pick up from last year’s success, the defense will have to replace star safety Antoine Winfield and linebackers Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber from a defense that allowed under 23 points per game. The road team has won three of the five matchups between the two programs as Maryland will host the Gophers this fall, but only once has the matchup stayed within a one-possession game.

8. At Northwestern (September 26)

The Wildcats do welcome Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey to the team this year. After disappointing results from Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson in 2019, Ramsey has shown the athleticism and arm strength needed to lead a Big Ten-caliber offense, giving Northwestern a tough offensive weapon to game plan for. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald does welcome much of the core from last year’s team, though the Wildcats fell short of preseason expectations. Fitzgerald is known for his defense and the Wildcats are expected to return to form this season, while new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian looks to recharge the offense. Meanwhile, Northwestern announced workouts have been paused following a positive COVID-19 test with preseason camp slated to begin days later.

9. Michigan State (September 12)

The Spartans could be a team that suffers from the lost time this offseason as they transition a new coaching staff to East Lansing after head coach Mel Tucker was hired from Colorado. Michigan State announced workouts have been paused as the team remains quarantined for 14 days, while star defensive end Jacub Panasiuk announced on Wednesday he has opted out of the 2021 season. His loss opens a big hole for the Spartans’ defense, but senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons will lead the way as he captains the defense. The Spartans’ offensive identity will likely focus around returning running back Elijah Collins, who helped provide consistency for the rushing attack in 2019. Questions surrounding the quarterback position could determine their success, though, while Tucker and the Spartans staff will look to make up for lost time once they hit the field. Limited and inconsistent time to implement the new schemes could be detrimental to the Spartans’ success in 2020, but their veteran experience could still pose problems for Maryland in their home opener.

10. Rutgers (September 19)

New head coach Greg Schiano has replenished the Scarlet Knights’ roster through the transfer portal, adding Baylor quarterback Peyton Powell, Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and plucked defensive tackle Malik Barrow and Michael Dwumfour from UCF and Michigan, respectively. That gives the Scarlet Knights ammo on both sides of the ball as Rutgers builds the trenches. Like Maryland, Rutgers will look to fight through quarterback questions in 2020 but for the Scarlet Knights, running back Isaih Pacheco will help alleviate those concerns. This is a more talented team than in years past thanks to Schiano’s recruiting, making this a more difficult game than last year’s 44-7 thrashing.