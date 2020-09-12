Report: Big Ten Voting On Return of Fall Sports

As ACC and Big 12 teams prepared for kickoff in Week One of their fall seasons, the newest plan for Big Ten football emerged on Saturday as reports noted a revote could take place as early as Sunday. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday that the Big Ten Return to Competition Taskforce will reconvene for a Zoom meeting on Saturday afternoon to take the next step for the resume of fall sports.

“I’m told their medical committee feels like it has a better handle on the cardiac issue, the myocarditis, they feel that they have some testing protocols in place,” Feldman said. “They have worked through what they feel like they’ve learned in the last six weeks since the vote but also some of the issues that may have changed or come to light. There’s been breakthroughs on the testing front and so they have to feel confident in these new rapid-daily tests.”

Sources have also told All Terrapins that Maryland is expecting a season to begin on or around October 17, coinciding with national reports of a potential mid-October restart for the Big Ten. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley spoke with Paul Finebaum this week and noted a return could be “sooner rather than later.”

“For us, we’ve been meeting every week as head coaches with the commissioner and all the powers that be up there in the Big Ten office,” Locksley said. “We’re trying to find a way to return to play as safely and as healthy as we can. There have been a lot of models, a lot of things talked about, but still haven’t had any decisions made. I do feel, as I’ve said before, that we’re going to play at some point. I think it’ll be sooner rather than later. For us as coaches, the teams that are able to adjust and adapt will be the ones who find success. What we’re trying to do here at Maryland, and what I’m trying to do, is control what we can control so that we can be ready to go whenever we decide as a conference to return to play.”

A day after Virginia-Virginia Tech postponed due to COVID-19 complications in Blacksburg, the SEC is still expected to resume play beginning September 26.