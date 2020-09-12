SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Report: Big Ten Voting On Return of Fall Sports

AhmedGhafir

As ACC and Big 12 teams prepared for kickoff in Week One of their fall seasons, the newest plan for Big Ten football emerged on Saturday as reports noted a revote could take place as early as Sunday. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday that the Big Ten Return to Competition Taskforce will reconvene for a Zoom meeting on Saturday afternoon to take the next step for the resume of fall sports.

“I’m told their medical committee feels like it has a better handle on the cardiac issue, the myocarditis, they feel that they have some testing protocols in place,” Feldman said. “They have worked through what they feel like they’ve learned in the last six weeks since the vote but also some of the issues that may have changed or come to light. There’s been breakthroughs on the testing front and so they have to feel confident in these new rapid-daily tests.”

Sources have also told All Terrapins that Maryland is expecting a season to begin on or around October 17, coinciding with national reports of a potential mid-October restart for the Big Ten. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley spoke with Paul Finebaum this week and noted a return could be “sooner rather than later.”

“For us, we’ve been meeting every week as head coaches with the commissioner and all the powers that be up there in the Big Ten office,” Locksley said. “We’re trying to find a way to return to play as safely and as healthy as we can. There have been a lot of models, a lot of things talked about, but still haven’t had any decisions made. I do feel, as I’ve said before, that we’re going to play at some point. I think it’ll be sooner rather than later. For us as coaches, the teams that are able to adjust and adapt will be the ones who find success. What we’re trying to do here at Maryland, and what I’m trying to do, is control what we can control so that we can be ready to go whenever we decide as a conference to return to play.”

A day after Virginia-Virginia Tech postponed due to COVID-19 complications in Blacksburg, the SEC is still expected to resume play beginning September 26.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mark Turgeon On Chol, Importance of Ayala and Commitment to Social Justice

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon spoke with All Terrapins in a wide-ranging exclusive interview as he broke down the roster and talked about the team's commitment to social justice reform.

AhmedGhafir

International Guard Target Taine Murray Sets Decision Date

Maryland will hope to close strong this weekend when Australian guard Taine Murray announces his commitment

AhmedGhafir

by

Cmanva

Georgia Linebacker Wants to Visit Following Maryland Offer

Inside linebackers coach George Helow extended an offer to Hapeville Charter inside linebacker Devon Irving and he wants to check out his first Big Ten suitor.

AhmedGhafir

Friday Night Lights: Week Two

Pair of Maryland commits will hit the gridiron on Friday night as their senior seasons kick off.

AhmedGhafir

Locksley Talks With In-State Priority, Updates Recruitment

Northwest got a big boost to their receiving core this offseason with the addition of Peter Kikwata, who added thirteen offers in four days this summer.

AhmedGhafir

President Darryll Pines Highlights Financial Impact From COVID-19, Salary Reduction

University of Maryland president Darryll Pines announced he has voluntarily agreed to a 15% salary reduction as he highlights layoff and FY 2021 budget concerns.

AhmedGhafir

Stefon Diggs With "Chip On My Shoulder" Ahead of Week One

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke with reports on Thursday as he talked about expectations and competition in practice

AhmedGhafir

Handful of Waived Former Terps Signed to Practice Squads, Leake Earns Pair of Workouts

After ten former Terps became casualties on cut day, six found homes as Sean Davis returned to Pittsburgh and Javon Leake earned a second workout.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Commit Leaving Door Open for Early Enrollment

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to opt for early enrollment in the Terps' 2021 class but he might not be the last one.

AhmedGhafir

Ten Elected Officials Across Six States Urge Big Ten to Reinstate Fall Sports

Letter written to the Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren urged the conference to reverse course on its decision for fall sports.

AhmedGhafir