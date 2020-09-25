Return of Antwaine Richardson Gives Maryland their Defensive "Leader"

It's been a long journey for senior safety Antwaine Richardson in College Park since arriving in 2016. A former three-star cornerback out of Atlantic High School (FL), Richardson and high school teammate Dion Goldbourne made their way to College Park as the long, athletic cornerback dipped his toes as a true freshman in two games.

Richardson missed three games as a sophomore due to injury, including a scary injury in the Week One road win over Texas, as he eased himself back into the rotation as a cornerback. But after making the start at safety in the 2017 season finale, Richardson took over the reigns along the backline moving forward as he appeared in all twelve games with ten starts. His high-level play alongside now-Packers safety Darnell Savage gave the unit optimism heading into 2019. But after a successful rehab from last spring's torn ACL, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jon Hoke is excited to have Richardson back.

The Terps will have depth behind Richardson and Cross after Isaiah Hazel moved from receiver to safety, while the Terps inked Beau Brade, Shane Mosley, Osita Smith and Glen Miller to close the 2020 cycle. Hazel’s length made the move to defense an intriguing option dating back to high school while Brade and Smith have the defensive IQ to ease the transition into college. Miller, meanwhile, is up to 200 pounds in the short time he’s been on campus while the unit still returns junior safety Jordan Mosley who made seven starts a season ago.

That’s what makes the return that much more critical for the Terps. Locksley announced that following his season-ending surgery a season ago, Richardson would serve as a student-assistant in the secondary to help overcome inexperience along the backline. His return to the field has already rubbed off on his teammate and junior cornerback Tahj Capehart wasn’t shy about that.

“Antwaine knows every position on the field so any question, anything, we just go to Antwaine,” Capehart said. “He brings the energy, he’s the leader of the group, basically. I’m definitely glad Antwaine is back on the field with us.”

Richardson won’t be asked to do it alone as sophomore standout Nick Cross is expected to start alongside him. The former four-star DeMatha product flashed his defensive impact instantly and despite the final result, his first career interception against Penn State was a glimpse of what many expect out of Cross moving forward.

Cross recorded his first career interception in the Week Four loss to Penn State but his gradual progression throughout the season earned him his first career start when Indiana came to town. His awareness and ball skills helped put the freshman safety in position when isolated downfield, while he leaned on his athleticism to provide the range needed along the backline.

Cross, led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups as he appeared in every game as a true freshman before being named Honorable Mention Coaches All-Big Ten. Heading into his sophomore season, the versatile safety has a chance to remind so many just why his signature out of high school became such a coveted battle as Maryland beat Florida State and Penn State for his services. The challenges in the secondary isn’t a one-man fix, but the tandem of Cross and Richardson can help alleviate concerns.

The return of Richardson alongside Cross is expected to serve as a big boost for a secondary that struggled with consistent communication a season ago, a weakness highlighted by head coach Mike Locksley. With a revamped, young cornerback room working through its first offseason with new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker, their impact could pave a big way as the secondary hopes to turn the corner. The theme of playing fast rung through Gossett once Locksley took over because “when you have good communication it allows for you to play fast,” as defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu put it last year. And with Cross and Richardson manning the secondary, Maryland has a chance to consistently do just that.