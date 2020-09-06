Safety Sean Davis Resigns with Pittsburgh Steelers

A day after being released by Washington, safety Sean Davis has rejoined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After becoming the 58th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Davis started all but seven of his 48 games for the Steelers before injuries derailed his 2019 season. Davis was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury after Week Two after finishing the season with just five tackles.

The former Maryland safety was originally expected to contend for a starting role in Washington's back line as the defense replaced Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, but the confidence in rookie Khaleke Hudson led Davis vulnerable at the end of training camp. Prior to his NFL career, Davis capped his career in College Park named All-Big Ten honorable mention as he became the first player since D'Qwell Jackson in 2005 to reach 200 career solo tackles. Davis started forty games and appeared in 50 games as a Terp.

Former Maryland cornerback/safety Antoine Brooks was among the four former Terps waived by the Steelers on Saturday as the former sixth-round pick hopes to catch on the Steelers' practice squad. The move in the secondary now reunites Davis in the Steelers' secondary where he will challenge second-year safety Terrell Edmunds at safety.

Davis was the recipient of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, given annually to the team's top rookie, in 2016 and was also named to Gil Brandt's NFL All-Rookie team. He finished his rookie season starting nine of the 16 games he played in and had 69 tackles, ranking fourth on the team.

