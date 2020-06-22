Terp Profile: Senior Shaq Smith

Name: Shaq Smith

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’2”/251

Class: Senior

2019 Stats: 24 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 TFLs, one sack, four pass breakups; appeared in all but one game, started in ten games

Breakdown: It took a long, windy road for the former four-star prospect to eventually wind up in College Park.

After transferring from St. Frances to IMG Academy ahead of his senior year, Smith committed to Clemson in the spring of 2015 as the Tigers remained the prominent contender throughout. Smith maintained dialogue with other schools despite the verbal and took a pair of trips to Auburn and Georgia, but Maryland made a late charge to try and change his mind with the brief addition of assistant Cory Robinson. The connection was a critical factor in the Terps’ interest as he considered Auburn, Georgia and Oregon with Clemson still in the picture. Smith took an official visit to College Park the first weekend of December, just days after news broke that DJ Durkin would be named the next head coach, but ultimately removed Maryland from consideration as a result of the coaching change.

Smith ultimately recommitted to Clemson during the Under Armour All-American game to become a key member of their 2016 class. He spent three seasons in Death Valley in a reserve role before announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal in May of 2019. It was a short stay in the transfer portal as the Baltimore native gave Maryland yet another look as new head coach Mike Locksley and then-cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson helped reel him back to aid the defense.

His prior experience made him well suited to slide inside, but Smith took over at the JACK as he reacclimated himself to playing outside. The unnatural fit had its growing pains as the front seven struggled with consistency in 2019, but good news could be coming for him this season.

Smith could slide back inside entering 2020 to solidify a deep position alongside juniors Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley. Just as the inside linebackers benefitted from then-senior Isaiah Davis adding experienced depth, the combination of Campbell, Eley and Smith gives Maryland veteran leadership and experience to help take command. The move could be what helps provide Smith that jolt in his final season, where the chance to play downhill and contain the gaps could play to his strength.

On a defense that loses safety Antoine Brooks and linebacker Keandre Jones, the physical presence of Smith will give him an opportunity to prove himself and cap off his senior year on a high note.