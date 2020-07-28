AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Sophomore Offensive Tackle Jaelyn Duncan Critical for Offensive Success

AhmedGhafir

For Maryland, the first cornerstone commitment out of St. Frances came when offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan gave his commitment in June of 2017. The former four-star recruit was always keen on staying closer to home, which gave the former Maryland staff leverage into making Duncan a frequent visitor on campus. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was on campus nearly every week of spring practice as he developed a close relationship with the former staff, but the idea of playing early in his career was equally as enticing.

That plan came to fruition after his redshirt season, becoming the starter at left tackle and tasked with replacing Steelers lineman Derwin Gray. What Duncan showed at the beginning versus end of the 2019 season, though, gave the offensive line a big boost of optimism for the future of the unit. His eleven starts gave Duncan a chance to get acclimated to the change of pace at the college level, where his sturdy 6-foot-6 frame helped him develop against more athletic Big Ten edge rushers.

Head coach Mike Locksley noted early in the season that the in-game reps would be critical to Duncan’s success. “We need to get him as many reps, he’s a new starter,” Locksley noted. “Every rep Jaelyn gets he’ll get better and be better for that rep.” The logic of Locksley’s comments makes sense as Duncan showed the gradual development needed to secure the starting spot. The offensive line wasn’t pretty in 2019 after allowing 33 sacks—28 of which came during Big Ten play—but Duncan serves as a sliver of optimism for 2020 and beyond.

A day after highlighting sophomore guard Austin Fontaine, Duncan serves as the other returning underclassman starter along Maryland’s offensive line and another offseason with the strength and conditioning program allows him to add even more strength to his upper body. That experience gained in 2019 where the growing pains during his redshirt freshman year give him the platform to show improvement in year two.

Now, the redshirt sophomore returns as a second-year starter with an improved feel and IQ for the college game and for the Terps to reclaim consistency on offense, it will be the offensive line who is most critical to that output. And with Duncan serving as the expected blindside tackle, the upcoming season gives him a chance to show more consistency through the projected conference-only schedule.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

St. Frances Offensive Tackle Andre Roye Ready to Show Out

Junior offensive tackle Andre Roye is ready to put his offseason of work together on the field

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Maryland Prioritizing Offensive Line After Extending Offer to Erasmus Hall Offensive Lineman

New lineman offer went out on Tuesday evening as Maryland builds their recruiting board along the offensive line.

AhmedGhafir

2022 Elite Offensive Tackle Zach Rice Explains Unique Offer, Friendship through Recruiting

Maryland extended an offer to an elite local lineman through his close friend, another elite local lineman

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Kevin Plank, CFO Named in SEC Probe Investigating Under Armour

The latest string of bad news for the American apparel conglomerate.

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

In-State Wide Receiver Sets Commitment Date, Breaks Down Clemson Offer

Four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq has set his commitment date as he breaks down his latest offer and timeline.

AhmedGhafir

by

Marylandpride 34

Analysis: What to expect from Maryland basketball's newest addition

How does Switzerland big man Arnaud Revaz measure up to past Maryland European big men and what should be expected of him this season?

Josh Stirn

Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Named to NFL Top 100

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs found himself voted high on the NFL Network Top 100

AhmedGhafir

Sophomore Guard Austin Fontaine Develops as Key Piece Along Offensive Line

The converted defensive lineman showed in 2019 why he's a key piece for the unit in 2020 and beyond.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland announces surprise signing of Swiss forward

Revaz is a 6-foot-10 stretch forward who averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in the French Pro A U-21 division last year.

Josh Stirn