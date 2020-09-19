SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Pittsburgh Steelers Promote Former Terp to 53-Man Roster

AhmedGhafir

Maryland entered Week One of the NFL season with twelve former Terps on an active NFL roster, but they will now have a thirteenth after a roster move on Friday afternoon.

After becoming one of fourteen practice squad additions for Pittsburgh, second-year offensive lineman Derwin Gray was promoted to the Steelers 53-man active roster on Friday after starting right guard Stefen Wisniewski was placed on reserve/injured list. Gray now joins running back Anthony McFarland and safety Sean Davis as former Terps on the Steelers’ active roster, while safety Antoine Brooks and running back Trey Edmunds remain on the practice squad.

Gray was a former seventh-round pick for the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft after starting 25 games in 35 appearances in College Park, including ten starts at left tackle in his senior season. Gray became a staple along the Terps’ offensive line that paved the way for one of the nation’s best rushing attacks in his final season as Maryland finished the 2018 season with the third-best rushing offense in the Big Ten.

Gray committed to Maryland in the 2013 class alongside defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, currently on the Minnesota Vikings, and linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr, currently on the Carolina Panthers. After spending a season at Fork Union Military Academy in 2013, Gray asserted himself into Maryland’s rotation as a full-time starter as a sophomore when he appeared in all thirteen games, including three starts.

Pittsburgh (1-0) will host Denver (0-1) on Sunday at 1 P.M.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills DL Quinton Jefferson

Carolina Panthers LB Jermaine Carter

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore

Chicago Bears LB Josh Woods

Detroit Lions RB Ty Johnson

Green Bay Packers S Darnell Savage

Minnesota Vikings DE Yannick Ngakoue

New England Patriots CB JC Jackson

New England Patriots DT Byron Cowart

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Derwin Gray

Pittsburgh Steelers S Sean Davis

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Set to Unveil 2020 Schedule Saturday Morning

2020 Big Ten schedule set to be released at 10 AM on Saturday, while Big Ten Network analyst Glen Mason proved confidence in head coach Mike Locksley.

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland Center Kevin Glover Named Nominee for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Glover's 15-year NFL career primarily with the Detroit Lions earned him a nomination in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

AhmedGhafir

Analyzing the Return of Senior Center Johnny Jordan

There is no guarantee that Johnny Jordan returns as the starting center in 2020, but his return adds another position battle as the competition heats up.

AhmedGhafir

Breaking: Senior Johnny Jordan Opts Into 2020 Season

Huge news for Maryland on Thursday evening as senior center Johnny Jordan is returning for the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Five Maryland Players To Watch Heading into 2020 Season

The team is ready to hit the ground running with just over five weeks before the Big Ten season kicks off as we take a look at five Terps who could take advantage of an increased role.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Future Terps in Action: Week Three

Dominating win last night for one Maryland commit, one more in action while another on bye this week ahead of a tough match

AhmedGhafir

Terp Takeaways and Notes Ahead of Amended Fall Season

Notes and questions for Maryland after the Big Ten announced the return of fall sports beginning October 23.

AhmedGhafir

What I'm Hearing: 2021 Class, Transfer and Standouts

Delving into what we're hearing as the Terps await news for fall sports.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers 2022 Tennessee Athlete Kody Jones

Germantown (TN) athlete Kody Jones already holds over twenty verbal offers as the Terps pulled the trigger on Thursday

AhmedGhafir

Damon Evans, Mike Locksley and Doctor Rooks Explain Return for Fall Football, Health Protocols

Athletic Director Damon Evans, head team physician and assistant director to the University Health Center Dr. Yvette Rooks and head coach Mike Locksley fielded questions from media on Wednesday following the Big Ten's decision.

AhmedGhafir