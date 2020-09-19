Pittsburgh Steelers Promote Former Terp to 53-Man Roster

Maryland entered Week One of the NFL season with twelve former Terps on an active NFL roster, but they will now have a thirteenth after a roster move on Friday afternoon.

After becoming one of fourteen practice squad additions for Pittsburgh, second-year offensive lineman Derwin Gray was promoted to the Steelers 53-man active roster on Friday after starting right guard Stefen Wisniewski was placed on reserve/injured list. Gray now joins running back Anthony McFarland and safety Sean Davis as former Terps on the Steelers’ active roster, while safety Antoine Brooks and running back Trey Edmunds remain on the practice squad.

Gray was a former seventh-round pick for the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft after starting 25 games in 35 appearances in College Park, including ten starts at left tackle in his senior season. Gray became a staple along the Terps’ offensive line that paved the way for one of the nation’s best rushing attacks in his final season as Maryland finished the 2018 season with the third-best rushing offense in the Big Ten.

Gray committed to Maryland in the 2013 class alongside defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, currently on the Minnesota Vikings, and linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr, currently on the Carolina Panthers. After spending a season at Fork Union Military Academy in 2013, Gray asserted himself into Maryland’s rotation as a full-time starter as a sophomore when he appeared in all thirteen games, including three starts.

Pittsburgh (1-0) will host Denver (0-1) on Sunday at 1 P.M.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills DL Quinton Jefferson

Carolina Panthers LB Jermaine Carter

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore

Chicago Bears LB Josh Woods

Detroit Lions RB Ty Johnson

Green Bay Packers S Darnell Savage

Minnesota Vikings DE Yannick Ngakoue

New England Patriots CB JC Jackson

New England Patriots DT Byron Cowart

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Derwin Gray

Pittsburgh Steelers S Sean Davis