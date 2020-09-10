Stefon Diggs With "Chip On My Shoulder" Ahead of Week One

Stefon Diggs was officially on the move back on March 16 after the Minnesota Vikings shipped the former Terp to Buffalo where he joined John Brown to give third-year quarterback Josh Allen another weapon. As the Bills hope Diggs is the missing piece to their first division title since 1995, the former Good Counsel standout is ready to play ball.

“I would say since I got traded I haven’t stopped thinking about playing ball,” Diggs told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve been looking forward to it. Definitely something that I’m carrying a big chip on my shoulder. I’ve been extremely excited, it’s been great working with my new teammates, the guys. It’s a real thing when they say you’ve got a great group of guys, great group of young men. All fighting for one goal, trying to win. You kind of see it in practice each and every day, we compete at a high level and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen have had time to develop their chemistry in the offseason leading up to training camp but he tempered expectations for an explosive offense ahead of Week One. “It’s still in the early phases, we haven’t played any ball yet… so I kind of, you never want to put your foot in your mouth,” Diggs said. “In practice time, it’s serious out there. We kind of take it one step at a time, one play at a time, but one thing I can say, he’s got a lot of heart and he wants to be great.”

Diggs is coming off consecutive seasons where he posted over 1,000 receiving yards as he and Adam Thielen complemented each other on the outside. Now, Diggs brings his exquisite route tree to provide added excitement to Bills Mafia as he and cornerback Tre'Davious White give each other fits in practice. Quarterback Josh Allen showed his continued excitement in the offense as the Bills keep their eye on the ultimate goal.

“The expectation for everybody… the job we’re put here to do, is to try and win a Super Bowl,” Allen said. “At the same time, we’re taking it one game at a time, we’re looking forward to the New York Jets. We can look ahead to Week 2 or Week 3 or Week 17 for that matter. Once you make it to the playoffs, everyone has a chance.”