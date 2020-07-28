Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Named to NFL Top 100

A former Terp found himself voted onto a prestigious list on Monday night.

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs checked in at 54 overall in the NFL Network’s Top 100. Diggs was voted ahead of Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and Bears receiver Allen Robinson. It’s a prestigious honor for the electric receiver, who checked in at 68 overall just two years ago.

Diggs finds himself in new territory heading into 2020 after a trade sent him to Buffalo alongside quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary. But the success over his five-year career has outperformed his fifth round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Vikings’ acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins bolstered Diggs’ impact in the offense as he registered his first 1,000-yard receiving season and twelve touchdowns, but he managed to top that the following season on just 63 targets. Diggs finished his fifth and eventual final season in Minnesota with 1,130 receiving yards with eleven total touchdowns.

The move to Buffalo gives the Bills a chance to build a stronger offense, one where Diggs can emerge as the featured wide receiver he seeks. And with veteran quarterback Tom Brady no longer in New England, the Bills could be prime to fill the void at the top in the AFC East.

But before Diggs was providing jaw dropping highlights in Minnesota, the former Good Counsel five-star recruit shined during his three years in College Park. Diggs still sits second in program history in all-purpose yards in a season, finishing with 1,896 during his freshman season.