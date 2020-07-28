AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Named to NFL Top 100

AhmedGhafir

A former Terp found himself voted onto a prestigious list on Monday night.

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs checked in at 54 overall in the NFL Network’s Top 100. Diggs was voted ahead of Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and Bears receiver Allen Robinson. It’s a prestigious honor for the electric receiver, who checked in at 68 overall just two years ago.

Diggs finds himself in new territory heading into 2020 after a trade sent him to Buffalo alongside quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary. But the success over his five-year career has outperformed his fifth round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Vikings’ acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins bolstered Diggs’ impact in the offense as he registered his first 1,000-yard receiving season and twelve touchdowns, but he managed to top that the following season on just 63 targets. Diggs finished his fifth and eventual final season in Minnesota with 1,130 receiving yards with eleven total touchdowns.

The move to Buffalo gives the Bills a chance to build a stronger offense, one where Diggs can emerge as the featured wide receiver he seeks. And with veteran quarterback Tom Brady no longer in New England, the Bills could be prime to fill the void at the top in the AFC East.

But before Diggs was providing jaw dropping highlights in Minnesota, the former Good Counsel five-star recruit shined during his three years in College Park. Diggs still sits second in program history in all-purpose yards in a season, finishing with 1,896 during his freshman season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

In-State Wide Receiver Sets Commitment Date, Breaks Down Clemson Offer

Four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq has set his commitment date as he breaks down his latest offer and timeline.

AhmedGhafir

by

Marylandpride 34

Sophomore Guard Austin Fontaine Develops as Key Piece Along Offensive Line

The converted defensive lineman showed in 2019 why he's a key piece for the unit in 2020 and beyond.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland announces surprise signing of Swiss forward

Revaz is a 6-foot-10 stretch forward who averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in the French Pro A U-21 division last year.

Josh Stirn

Maryland Becomes Second Power Five Offer for Florida Offensive Tackle

An offensive tackle who recently transferred to Clearwater Academy International added a Maryland offer on Sunday evening.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers 2022 Top-50 Tackle Zach Rice

Latest offer to a Life Christian Academy (Va.) prospect

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

2022 Defensive End Anthony Little Ready to Enjoy Recruitment

National Christian defensive end Anthony Little is up to four early offers

AhmedGhafir

Coveted Local Commit Turning Away Suitors, Staying Focused During Offseason

Schools have leaned on Zoom for traction on their targets, but defensive tackle Taizse Johnson is locked in with Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Breaking: Florida Safety Corey Coley Commits to Maryland

Commitment number 17 is in for Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Terps in Play for Fifth Prospect from Independence Community College

Maryland becomes the first offer for Independence C.C. OT Corey Diaz

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon