Alabama Transfer Taulia Tagovailoa Granted Waiver to Play in 2020

AhmedGhafir

Maryland’s quarterback competition is officially heating up.

Alabama quarterback transfer Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted a waiver for the 2020 season. The news comes as the Terps add a third scholarship quarterback for the upcoming season, joining redshirt freshman Lance Legendre, as the competition for the starting job stiffens for offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery. The news comes hours after head coach Mike Locksley announces that senior Josh Jackson has opted out of the 2020 season, effectively ending his career in College Park.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, announced his decision to transfer to Maryland back on May 15, a move made possible by head coach Mike Locksley’s time at Alabama. The connection and trust with the family helped establish the Terps as a viable landing spot once Taulia announced his decision to enter the transfer portal back on May 8.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound quarterback played in five games as a true freshman where Taulia finished the season 9-of-12 for 100 yards. The unanimous four-star prospect out of Thompson (AL) threw for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior and became the only quarterback in state history to have at least four 400-yard passing performances in his career. Tagovailoa led Thompson to the 2018 Class 7A state championship and was selected to the Class 7A All-State first team in 2017.

“Taulia has outstanding field vision and excellent pocket awareness,” Locksley announced at the time of his transfer. “He’s a twitchy passer that has the ability to make and extend plays in and outside of the pocket because of his above-average athleticism. Taulia has terrific touch and trajectory on his throws and delivers the ball with above-average accuracy. He’s a highly competitive player that will bring great competition to a good quarterback room.”

