Terps in the NFL: Week Two Performances

In a day where NFL fans saw countless stars go down with injuries, a handful of former Terps had strong performances in Week Two while two more will suit up on Sunday night. Check out how former Terps fared in Week Two…

Diggs Shines in Miami

The Bills rode the success of the passing attack to a victory on Sunday as Stefon Diggs led the wide receivers with 153 receiving yards and eight catches on thirteen targets. Diggs reeled in his first touchdown for the Bills on a 25-yard score in the second quarter, but the Dolphins regained momentum following a third-quarter lightning delay as they took a fourth quarter lead. The Bills got back on track as Allen turned to Diggs down the stretch to start the season 2-0. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson also finished the game with three tackles, including one solo.

Meanwhile the offensive struggles for the Carolina Panthers continued on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track with a 31-17 win. While the team scored a late touchdown to close the gap, it was wide receiver DJ Moore who led the Panthers receivers with 120 receiving yards as he hauled in eight catches on thirteen targets.

Strong Defensive Showing in NFC North

The Green Bay Packers rolled through their second consecutive victory to kick off the 2020 season as safety Darnell Savage finished with four tackles, including two solo in the 42-21 win over Detroit. The same can’t be said for the Minnesota Vikings, who fell 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in the first road contest of the season. The Vikings struggled offensively as the team finished with 175 yards of total offense, while former Terp Yannick Ngakoue recorded one of two sacks for the Vikings defense. Ngakoue finished his second game for the Vikings with three tackles, including two solo, and recorded the team’s lone two quarterback hits.

Rookie Anthony McFarland Active for First NFL Game

After listed as inactive in Week One, rookie running back Anthony McFarland suited up for his first NFL game on Sunday although he did not record a stat. The Steelers split carries between James Conner and Beny Snell on Sunday, though the run game was nearly nonexistent as Ben Roethlisberger threw for over 300 yards. Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson also suited up in a crowded backfield on Sunday, though for the second consecutive week the Lions have opted to split carries among Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson and D’Andre Swift. The Lions started hot with a 14-3 first quarter lead before the Packers pulled away beginning in the second quarter.

Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods was inactive for Sunday’s contest against the Giants, while Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter failed to record a stat.

Sunday Night Showdown

A pair of former Terps will hit the field in Sunday night’s showdown as the New England Patriots travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback JC Jackson and the Patriots’ secondary will have their hands full as they look to contain quarterback Russell Wilson with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf at his disposal, but the former Terp has entrenched himself as the team’s third cornerback to add intrigue to the anticipated matchup. Defensive tackle Byron Cowart will also look to help in run support to bring down Seahawks running back Chris Carson.