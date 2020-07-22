Maryland Announces Three New COVID-19 Cases, Football Workouts Resume

Two weeks after the school announced nine of the 185 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the school saw more positive cases in a release sent on Wednesday.

The University Health Center saw three more positive cases in on-campus screening for 185 student-athletes and athletics staff in testing done between July 14-15. Maryland had no confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 during their June testing as the school yet again reinforced that they will “publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.” Out of 545 tests, Maryland has found 12 confirmed cases through the first weeks of testing.

Under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, the football program has resumed voluntary, individual training after the eleven day hiatus.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced plans to scrap nonconference games for the 2020 season as they eye a safer, conference-only slate to navigate through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A day after both Montgomery and Baltimore County announced plans to scrap fall sports, the University of Maryland is offering students a blended learning environment mixed with both in-person and online classes for the fall.

“These three student-athletes and staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by university health officials. Contact tracing is ongoing through the Prince George’s County Health Department and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-observation period under the supervision of university health officials.”

The Big Ten has spent the days following their announcement adapting plans for the amended 2020 schedule, though previously advised that, “we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate."